09/23/2024 September 23, 2024

Germany's Social Democrats have pulled off a narrow election win over the far-right in the eastern state of Brandenburg. Polls had the far-right Alternative for Germany ahead, but in a record turnout, voters fended off the AfD, choosing the party of chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, this was only a slender victory for the SPD, leaving question marks over Scholz's future at a national level.