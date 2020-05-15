German viewers plump for Lithuania as Eurovision winner

After the real finale was called off due to the pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) aired a substitute show on Saturday with a message to unite countries despite the crisis.

A two-hour special called "Eurovision: Europe Shines A Light" was broadcast in dozens of countries around the world.

Read more: Alternatives to the Eurovision Song Contest

The program featured the original song entries from the 41 countries that take part in the contest in a non-competitive format.

In Germany, viewers could still cast votes for the song that "won the hearts" of the audience.

Lithuanian band The Roop was declared the winner at the event which was held in front of empty seats at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie hall.

Read more: Germany's Eurovision contestant revealed

Several other countries also held their own alternative ESC contests, including the "Free European Song Contest" in Germany and the UK's "Eurovision" Come Together."

The finale was originally scheduled to take place in Rotterdam from May 12 – 16, but was called of due to measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

rs/rc (AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.