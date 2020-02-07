 German Valentine′s Day sales set to rise as day of love slowly catches on | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 13.02.2020

Business

German Valentine's Day sales set to rise as day of love slowly catches on

Valentine's Day isn't a big thing in Germany. Unlike in the US, where sales are breaking records, Germans are still reluctant to embrace the day of love. But retailers hope more Germans will discover their romantic side.

Deutschland Rote Rosen zum Valentinstag (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

"All you need is love," they say, but the famous American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz once added that "a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." It's unlikely that the creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy had anything to do with Valentine's Day in Germany, but the arrival of the US-style day of romance in the 1950s coincides with that of Schulze's Peanuts.

In fact, the first German Valentine's Ball is said to have taken place in Nuremberg in 1950, but it took decades for the tradition to catch on. Whereas in the 1970s many Germans had no idea what Valentine's Day was, nowadays giving a gift on February 14th has gained at least some foothold.

And yet, Valentine's Day participation rates are still a far cry from those in the US, where more than half (55%) of the population plan to celebrate the day this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

In Germany, only about 17% are planning pleasant surprises for their partners on the occasion, the country's retailers' association, HDR, said, that's 2.6% less than in 2019.

Infografik Valentinstag Ausgaben EN

One reason for the decline could be national demographics, said German market research company Statista. The findings of a survey it did in 2018 indicate that if you have a man as a partner — particularly between the ages of 25 and 44 — you're much more likely to receive a token of love on February 14th. The chances of this happening decrease considerably if your male partner is older than 55. And if your partner is an elderly woman, you'll most likely end up with nothing.

So, as the proportion of older people continues to rise in Germany, they are less likely to celebrate the holiday. Younger people, who still try to impress potential mates, participate more than older, more settled folks.

Small wonder then that US sales figures on Valentine's Day are dwarfing those of Germany, where HDR has estimated that roughly €1 billion ($1.09 billion) will be spent on flowers, sweets and dinners, only slightly more than last year.

By contrast, the US this year is bound to see a record-setting $27.4 billion in Valentine sales — up from $20.7 billion in 2019 — as shoppers are expected to shell out an average of $196.31 per person, and beating the 2019 record of $161.96.

Germans spent only about €50 on average last year, but those willing to spend in 2020 at least want to dig deeper into their pockets for their loved ones, according to HDR.

Infografik Valentinstag Ausgaben EN

And as the HDR chart below shows, giving a partner flowers and a romantic dinner far surpasses presents like perfume, jewelry or lingerie.

Infografik Geschenke Valentinstag EN

As to the origins of the tradition itself, one of the most popular theories dates back to a mysterious saint named St. Valentine who suffered a brutal fate.

Legend has it that the Roman physician and priest was martyred and beheaded around 269 AD for the crime of marrying Christian couples. So he became the patron saint of love, marriages and young people. By the Middle Ages, the cult of courtly love is believed to have spread across Europe, with the tradition being observed in countries like the UK and France since the late 14th century.

Whatever its origins, for many Germans today, Valentine's Day just isn't a big deal. Like Santa Clause — who some here believe to be an invention of a clever US marketing strategist — it's criticized for being a day of commercialism and an imported custom from other countries.

Infografik Valentinstag Umfrage EN

And as if to prove that point of commercialization, Germany's Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) reported this week that Valentine's Day flower bouquets are about 4.7% more expensive than on other days. But chocolates are 0.5% cheaper, the figures also show, bearing out Charles M. Schulz's notion that a bit of it on Valentine's Day won't hurt.

  • road sign with a frog and a heart on it (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Dornberger)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Liebe macht blind'

    Remember being madly in love, perhaps for the first time? You were "blinded by love," as the German idiom goes. In that state of mind, the object of your affection can do no wrong, and people tend not to notice faults, aggravating traits or problems on the horizon. The above German roadsign warns drivers to watch out for "lovestruck" frogs trying to cross on their way to spawn.

  • Two cartoon dogs eating spaghetti (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Liebe geht durch den Magen'

    The German idiom has it that "loves goes through the stomach." In English, it's "The way to a man's (or woman's) heart is through his stomach." Delicious and lovingly prepared meals and confident cooking skills can win affections and maybe even make that special person fall in love with the cook. After all, Eating a great meal releases endorphins, the so-called happy hormones.

  • Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Alte Liebe rostet nicht'

    First love, last love: The German idiom translates as, "Old love doesn't rust." It's a very old saying that stems from the Latin "vetus amor non sentit rubiginem" ("Old love does not know rust"). Feelings of love one had do not fade. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philipp, by the way, tied the knot in 1947.

  • woman jumps up into the air (BilderBox)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Von Luft und Liebe leben'

    All you need is love? The German phrase "live on air and love" describes the young couple without much of an income for whom air to breathe and love seems to be enough. A similar English idiom is more of a warning: You can't live on love alone, because, "Love doesn't pay the bills."

  • A black swan following a plastic swan-shaped pedal boat (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Wo die Liebe hinfällt ...'

    Beauty, money, power — why do people fall in love? Some couples look like a complete mismatch. The German idiom describing this situation is a bit ominous: where love falls ... A perfect example is the case of a swan named Petra on a lake in the city of Münster who fell in love with a huge swan-shaped plastic pedal boat.

  • person holding his head, cards and poker chips on the table (picture-alliance/Chromorange/A. Gravante)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Pech im Spiel, Glück in der Liebe'

    "Lucky at cards, unlucky in love": If you win at cards, you won't have a happy love life — and vice versa, this saying implies. It seems to be an either/or situation. Perhaps people who are madly in love can't concentrate on gambling, so they lose.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


