German, US astronauts lands on Earth after six months on ISS

The crew of four astronauts, including one German, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Astronauts Matthias Maurer (l-r) Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron on the ISS.

NASA's Crew-3 mission returned to Earth on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida, after months of orbital research that spanned from space-grown chilies to robots.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule parachuted safely into the sea, carrying Germany's European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, along with NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn.

This is a developing story. More to Follow.

dvv/sms (AFP, Reuters)

