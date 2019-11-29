German upper house blocks part of government climate package

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday blocked parts of the government's climate package aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Lawmakers in the Bundesrat — which represents the governments of Germany's 16 federal states — paved the way for most of the climate package to enter into force but unanimously voted to send parts of it related to taxes and subsidies to a mediation committee between the upper house and lower house, or Bundestag.

The dispute largely centers on cost sharing between the federal and state governments.

more to come...