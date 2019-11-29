German upper house blocks part of government climate package

The measures proposed to ensure Germany meets its carbon emissions goals had come in for a great deal of criticism.
Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday blocked parts of the government's climate package aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Lawmakers in the Bundesrat — which represents the interests of 16 states — paved the way for most of the climate package to enter into force but unanimously voted to send parts of it related to taxes and subsidies to a mediation committee between the upper house and lower house, or Bundestag.
The dispute largely centers cost sharing between the federal and state governments.
