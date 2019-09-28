German Unity Day: 'There's still much to be done' on reunification

Chancellor Angela Merkel and other high-ranking politicians are marking German Unity Day on Thursday with a celebration in the northern port city of Kiel.

This year's central festivities are taking part under the motto: "Courage connects."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier cautioned that the "great fortune that is German reunification" is an ongoing process and cannot simply be "placed in the nation's trophy cabinet."

"Rather, it remains unfinished. It challenges us, it demands something from us," Steinmeier wrote in a Facebook post at the start of the festivities.

Merkel echoed those sentiments in her weekly podcast ahead of the festivities, saying: "Much has been achieved in recent decades, but there's still much to be done."

Merkel and Steinmeier are being joined by other high-ranking politicians for the German Unity Day celebration, which will include a ecumenical church service and speeches later in the afternoon.

'Overnight, opponents became comrades'

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer praised the role the German military played in reunification while meeting with troops on board the frigate "Schleswig Holstein."

"Almost 30 years ago, members of two armies were united. Overnight, opponents became comrades," Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "That this was successful was mainly due to the fact that the people were determined and courageous enough to shape the future together."

Kramp-Karrenbauer added that the German military "as a visible symbol of the successful reunification of our country."

East-West equality to be reached within 'a decade'

In the nearly three decades since reunification, the eastern states that once comprised the German Democratic Republic (GDR) continue to economically lag behind other parts of the country.

A recent government report found that over half of residents in eastern Germany feel like second class citizens and that only 38% of those surveyed said that reunification was a success.

Despite the obstacles, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he believes structural differences between Germany's eastern and western states will be eliminated within the next 10 years.

"We believe it will be a decade before we have equal living conditions throughout Germany. This applies not only to the [former GDR] states, but also to structurally weak regions in other parts of Germany," he told the mass-circulation Bild newspaper.

Roland Jahn, the special commissioner for Stasi records and a former East German civil rights activist, called for a pan-German approach to tackling issues facing the country today.

"The problems we have today often have nothing to do with East or West. They're about social issues, about differences between cities and rural areas, between the different regions," he told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper.

Germany was officially reunited on October 3, 1990, under the guidance of then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, after more than four decades of Cold War division — coming less than a year after the Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989.

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks Historical milestone: German reunification Germany wins the soccer World Cup, a German becomes Pope and a woman becomes chancellor. All of these events are not as significant for Generation 25 as an occurrence which they never actually experienced themselves: German reunification. For around three-quarters of those surveyed, it was the most important historical milestone in Germany in the last 30 years.

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks The walls in our heads Twenty-five years after reunification, are there still differences in the way people in eastern and western Germany think? Generation 25 is divided on this question. Nearly half say that the differences in attitudes between the East and West are greater than between the different German regions.

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks Evaluating the communist regime Was the communist East German regime unjust? That question has raised discussion ever since reunification. Half of those born in 1989/1990 say yes. That's less than the German population as a whole, where 58 percent agree.

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks Big expectations Generation 25 is optimistic. 82 percent are hopeful about their future. Only 12 percent took a negative view. The young people in western Germany are slightly less carefree than their peers in eastern Germany.

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks Money isn't everything For Generation 25, relationships with friends and family have top priority. Having fun is also high on their list. According to the FORSA survey, only few think about money: Nine percent say it's important to them.

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks Annoyed with politics Around one-third of those born in 1989/1990 are active in political or social causes, such as volunteer work. Most of those who volunteer choose projects with children and youths or are involved in a sports club. Only a few young Germans are politically active. Author: Patricia Szilagyi



rs/ng (dpa, epd)

