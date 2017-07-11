German Unity Day: Steinmeier hails 'joy and courage'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday paid tribute to the courage of protesters who led the peaceful revolution that paved the way for the reunification of East and West Germany 30 years ago.

Commemorations to mark German Unity Day are underway in the city of Potsdam, about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) southwest of Berlin. Such a momentous anniversary would usually be met with fervor, but this year's festivities have been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We look back with gratitude at the end of the Cold War and the beginning of a new era," Steinmeier said in a keynote speech at the official ceremony. "Today we live in the best Germany that has ever existed."

Scaled-down celebration

The main proceedings were taking place with far less fanfare than usual in order to keep the number of attendees down while maintaining social distance measures. A morning ecumenical service at Potsdam's Church of St. Peter and Paul was also scaled down, along with similar religious and musical events all over the country, many of which were livestreamed.

"We all wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of German unity a different way. With packed halls with big open-air festivities here in Potsdam, with thousands of people from all over Germany and from our European neighbor states," Steinmeier told the audience, which included Chancellor Angela Merkel and other dignitaries.

"But even if we can't hold big official celebrations, the significance of this day remains. German Unity Day is an important moment to think back with joy and courage."

Recognizing progress, confronting injustices

The president said Germany could feel pride about developing into a "reunited, free and democratic country in the middle of Europe" — adding that no pandemic could take that away.

But Steinmeier acknowledged that there had also been difficult periods in the last three decades, stressing that the unification process required a critical look as well as an open discussion about "mistakes and injustices."

He referred to the economic and other differences that still persist between the former West and the less-prosperous former East.

"There is no question that the upheaval hit the people in the east of our country much harder than those in the west," Steinmeier said. "And it still leaves its mark today, despite all the great progress made."

He also warned that when people feel permanently disadvantaged, "cohesion crumbles, mistrust in politics increases, and the breeding ground for populism and extremist parties grows." He urged Germans from all over the country to "address our grievances" and "listen to each other."

Building bridges

Germany was split between communist East Germany and the western Federal Republic of Germany after World War II and remained separate nations during the four decadelong Cold War.

The path towards reunification as one nation gathered pace after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989.

Three weeks later, then West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl unveiled a 10-point plan for unification, based on the assumption that the process would take a decade to fulfill.

However, on October 3, 1990, less than a year after Kohl's proclamation, the German Reunification Treaty went into effect, officially making Germany one country again.

German Unity Day has been celebrated as the country's national holiday ever since.

"We have to remember that the fall of the Wall and the unification of Germany marked the end of the Cold War and a whole new historic period for the world — it's not just about Germany," DW correspondent Hans Brandt said.

"The position that Germany has in Europe, the position that Germany has in the world today, the position the European Union has in the world today — all of those things were inconceivable 30 years ago, so it's a very historic period we're talking about."

Germany before and after reunification The Brandenburg Gate Built in 1791, the Brandenburg Gate is arguably Berlin's most famous landmark. It marked the border between East and West while the city was divided. Located in the eastern sector, it was inaccessible to the Western public. But everything changed when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989 and the barriers no longer held. Now millions come from around Germany and abroad to see the symbolic structure.

Germany before and after reunification The Berlin Wall For 28 years, the Berlin Wall divided the city into East and West. Many people died trying to escape the 155 kilometer-long (96-mile), highly guarded fortifications — the exact number of casualties is unknown. The East Side Gallery, the longest remaining piece of the Wall, was painted by artists from Germany and abroad the year the country was reunified.

Germany before and after reunification Hohenschönhausen prison Until 1989, Hohenschönhausen was the main prison of the East German secret police, the Stasi. Political prisoners were locked up and subjected to psychological and physical torture there. The location of the building was top secret and not listed on any city map. It was closed after reunification and opened a few years later as a memorial where visitors can learn about the Stasi's dark past.

Germany before and after reunification From Palace of the Republic to Berlin Palace In former East Germany, The Palace of the Republic was a showroom of power. After opening its doors in 1976, it was the seat of the People's Chamber and hosted a variety of political conferences. In 2006 it was demolished as an asbestos-contaminated edifice ready for the bulldozer. The Berlin Palace is currently under construction at the same location.

Germany before and after reunification Lenin in Berlin-Friedrichshain From 1970 to 1991, a 19-meter-high (62 foot) colossus of red granite stood in the Friedrichshain neighborhood of East Berlin. It was the crown jewel of a square dedicated to the Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin. But after the fall of the Iron Curtain, the regime had run its course and the statue was dismantled. Today, Lenin Square as it was once called, is now United Nations Square.

Germany before and after reunification KaDeWe department store The Kaufhaus des Westens, KaDeWe for short, is the best-known department store in Germany. It's second largest in Europe after Harrods in London. The luxury store opened in 1907, survived destruction during the Second World War and stayed standing in West Berlin during the years when the capital was divided. Today it's popular with tourists and locals alike.

Germany before and after reunification The Intershops of the GDR "Intershop" was a prominent GDR retail chain, a store where it was not possible to pay with GDR money, but only with foreign currency. As a result, the goods were largely out of reach for many people living in the East. The first Intershop was located at the Friedrichstrasse station in East Berlin (picture). Today that square is a busy retail hub with cafes and clothing stores.

Germany before and after reunification Interhotel Metropol The 13-storey Interhotel Metropol in Friedrichstrasse opened in 1977. It was a luxury hotel, popular with business people, diplomats and celebrities. Yet, for GDR citizens without foreign currency to spend, it could only be admired from the outside. Today, a Maritim chain hotel stands on this site and accessible to all visitors - for a price, of course.

Germany before and after reunification Playgrounds Nothing represents a carefree childhood more than a playground. These climbable metal structures (left) could be found on nearly every playground in the former East. Today, they are typically made of rope — so it doesn't hurt as much when young (and old) run into them into them while playing. More pictures of Berlin then and now can be found on Facebook: #GermanyThenNow and #BerlinThenNow.

Germany before and after reunification The Potsdam City Palace The baroque-style city palace was the residence of many famous aristocrats, including Frederick William I and Frederick the Great. But during World War II, the palace was burnt down by Allied air raids. The GDR times demolished it in 1959/60, and its remains were removed. Today's magnificent building was largely reconstructed according to historical plans and photographs of the original palace.

Germany before and after reunification The Dresden Frauenkirche On February 15, 1945 — two days after the first bombing of the Dresden Frauenkirche church— the burnt-out building collapsed. For more than four decades the church lay in ruins as a reminder of the horrors of war. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was reconstructed based on the original model — thanks to donations from Germany and from around the world.

Germany before and after reunification Stralsund old town The Hanseatic city of Stralsund in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is famous for its gabled houses. Many of these historic buildings for decades were threatened by decay under the GDR rule. After reunification, they were extensively renovated. In 2002, the picturesque historic old town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Germany before and after reunification The bridge over the River Werra by Vacha This bridge connects Vacha in Thuringia with the village of Philippsthal in Hesse over the River Werra. With metal fences, barbed wire and grills in the river bed, the inner-German border ran right through here until 1989. Today it is freely accessible, and has also become known as the "Bridge of Unity". Author: Rayna Breuer



jsi/mm (AP, AFP, dpa)