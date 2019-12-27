German union calls strike at Germanwings starting Monday

Having threatened strikes almost 24 hours earlier, but refusing to say when or for which airlines, the UFO trade union on Friday announced that its members working at Germanwings would stop work for 72 hours spanning New Year's eve.

Spokesman Nicoley Baublies said UFO would target the German carrier's subsidiary rather than disrupting Lufthansa in full-scale industrial action.

Union deputy chairman Daniel Flohr accused Lufthansa of failing to offer cabin crew clear perspectives under its plan to merge Germanwing's 30 some aircraft and 1,400 employees into flight operations of its major subsidiary Eurowings.

Prior to UFO's strike call on Friday, Lufthansa management has said: "This is not the way to settle the conflict" and said it anticipated scheduled arbitration in January.

Merger impact

Potentially affected over the three strike days would be 229 flights starting in Germany — flights allotted to Germanwings by Eurowings, estimated the aviation portal AviationNetonlinebased in Vienna.

Some 30 percent of Eurowings schedule of flights starting in Germany were currently carried out by Germanwings, it said.

'Failed' arbitration bid

On Thursday, the German cabin crew union had already threatened to instigate another bout of strikes following what it called "failed" arbitration talks with Lufthansa last Sunday.

UFO had ruled out action by members over the Christmas period, but on Friday warned that larger scale strikes might be announced around January 2 if there were "still no concessions."

Read more: Germany: Lufthansa arbitration with cabin crew union falls apart

Last month, Lufthansa was forced to cancel 1,300 flights due to strikes — after which the union initially agreed to refrain from further action pending talks.

ipj, lc/msh (Reuters, dpa)

