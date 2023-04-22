  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
A plane wing with airport runways visible in the background in Berlin
The latest call to strike comes after airport employees staged walkouts in Düsseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart, and KarlsruheImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

German union calls for strike at Berlin airport on Monday

24 minutes ago

The Verdi union called for a strike at the Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) airport, after air traffic was affected by walkouts in other parts of Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QRB9

Germany's powerful Verdi union has called on workers at Berlin's international airport to walk off on Monday, in an effort to pressure the employers to increase pay.

Employers at the airport's aviation security, passenger control and personnel and goods control have been urged to strike from 03:30 am (0130 GMT) on Monday until midnight. 

The German dpa news agency cited the airport as saying no passenger aircraft would consequently be able to take off from the airport all day. Arrivals will be possible, however, the airlines would decide whether to land.

"We once again urge the association of flight safety employers BDLS to present a negotiable offer on April 27 and 28 and not to continue playing for time, otherwise there is a threat of further strikes in air transport in May and at Pentecost," Wolfgang Pieper of the Verdi trade union said in the statement.

The capital airport strike comes after strikes paralyzed the airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of some 700 flights.

The strike comes amid stalled wage negotiations, with Verdi demanding pay increases for night, weekend, and public holiday shifts. Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Saturday.

In addition to the airport strikes, German railway and transport union EVG organized on Friday a nationwide transport strike, impacting around 50 companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

Millions impacted by Germany's largest strike in decades

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises from Khartoum as fighting rages

Sudan updates: Army prepares to evacuate foreign diplomats

Conflicts59 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

AI image of robots working on laptops

India: AI journalism sparks concern

India: AI journalism sparks concern

Technology24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage