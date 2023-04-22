German union calls for strike at Berlin airport on Monday

The Verdi union called for a strike at the Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) airport, after air traffic was affected by walkouts in other parts of Germany.

Germany's powerful Verdi union has called on workers at Berlin's international airport to walk off on Monday, in an effort to pressure the employers to increase pay.

Employers at the airport's aviation security, passenger control and personnel and goods control have been urged to strike from 03:30 am (0130 GMT) on Monday until midnight.

The German dpa news agency cited the airport as saying no passenger aircraft would consequently be able to take off from the airport all day. Arrivals will be possible, however, the airlines would decide whether to land.

"We once again urge the association of flight safety employers BDLS to present a negotiable offer on April 27 and 28 and not to continue playing for time, otherwise there is a threat of further strikes in air transport in May and at Pentecost," Wolfgang Pieper of the Verdi trade union said in the statement.

The capital airport strike comes after strikes paralyzed the airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of some 700 flights.

The strike comes amid stalled wage negotiations, with Verdi demanding pay increases for night, weekend, and public holiday shifts. Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Saturday.

In addition to the airport strikes, German railway and transport union EVG organized on Friday a nationwide transport strike, impacting around 50 companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

