German unemployment rate sees small rise in December

Germany has seen a slight increase in the number of unemployed people, with the figure of those without work rising by 0.1% in December when compared to November.

"In December, the winter break begins in the job market. As a result, unemployment and underemployment have increased in December, as is usual for this month," the Federal Employment Agency's (BA) chairwoman, Andrea Nahles, said in Nuremberg.

The unemployment rate now stands at 6.0% as of December 2024 in comparison to 5.7% during the same time in 2023, according to the office.

"Looking back, the ongoing economic downturn in 2024 has left increasingly deep marks on the labour market," said Nahles.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment figure increased by 10,000 people in December from November, still less than the 15,000 analysts had predicted in a poll conducted by Reuters news agency.

Rise in people working reduced hours

The BA also said that the amount of people working reduced hours had also seen an increase.

In Germany, employees in the private sector may have to accept reduced working hours, with the German government helping to replace the lost wages with public money. This state wage subsidy program is known as "Kurzarbeit."

According to its figures, the annual average number of short-time workers in 2024 was around 320,000, compared to 241,000 in 2023.

The agency said that this equaled an average loss of work of around 28%.

Reduced working hours had however secured jobs for around 90,000 employees and prevented their unemployment, the agency pointed out.

The German economy has faced a decline in industrial orders due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The country has been struggling to turn its beleaguered economy around, but inflation has been sinking.

kb/wd (dpa, Reuters)