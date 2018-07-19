 German Turks feel closer to Turkey than Germany: report | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

German Turks feel closer to Turkey than Germany: report

A study has found most Turkish Germans feel at home in Germany but maintain a strong connection with Turkey. It comes as Mesut Özil's decision to quit the national football team sparks an integration debate in Germany.

Turkish Germans react to the Turkish election

A study from the Center for Turkish Studies has found that most of the 3 million people with Turkish roots living Germany feel more strongly connected to Turkey than to Germany.

The study was released one day after German footballer Mesut Özil announced he was quitting the national team, citing racism, after he was criticized for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Read more: Is Erdogan's Turkey on the edge of a crash?

What the study found

  • About 89 percent feel they belong strongly or very strongly to Turkey, and about 81 percent to Germany.
  • 61 percent feel very strongly connected with Turkey, 38 percent feel strongly connected to Germany.
  • About 83 percent feel somewhat or very at home in both Germany and Turkey.
  • 38 percent would not return to Turkey, 15 percent intend to return permanently and 37 percent live between Turkey and Germany.
  • 19.6 percent were strongly interested in German politics, 47 percent had little interest.
  • 33.9 percent were strongly interested in Turkish politics, 30.7 percent weren't very interested.
  • A picture combo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German satirist Jan Böhmermann (picture-alliance/Presidential Press Office/dpa/Spata)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    The Böhmermann affair

    March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

  • German politicians vote in the Bundestag

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide

    June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans and hold flags during a demonstration following a failed coup atttempt

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Tensions following failed coup in Turkey

    July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

  • Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish police try to get inside in order to take control of the paper (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany criticizes post-coup purge

    Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

  • Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cologne (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Kurdish rallies in Cologne

    Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

  • Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the German newspaper "Die Welt" was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu, have also been detained in Turkey for what Berlin says are "political reasons." Turkey has accused some of them of allegedly supporting terrorist organizations.

  • Picture combination of Deniz Yücel, Mesale Tolu, and Peter Steudtner (picture-alliance/dap/Zentralbild/K. Schindler/privat/TurkeyRelease Germany)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. Tolu and Steudtner have since been released pending trial.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a rally in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany bans Turkish referendum campaign rallies

    March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

  • German and Turkish flags (Imago/Chromeorange/M. Schroeder)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Spying

    March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a speech (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/M. Ali Ozcan)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

    August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

  • Journalists watch a TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and SPD candidate Martin Schulz (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member

    September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

  • A Turkish-made tank is transported to the Turkish-Syrian border (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Turkey's military offensive in Afrin

    January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

  • Journalist Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Stauffenberg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison

    February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


The Mesut Özil affair: German football player Mesut Özil announced he was quitting the German football team on Monday, after he came under fire for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May. The move saw some German politicians and fans question Özil's loyalty to Germany. Özil said he was treated as being "different," saying "I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose." Following Özil's announcement, a spokeswomen for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said the majority of the about 3 million people with Turkish heritage who live in Germany are well integrated and that people with migrant backgrounds were welcome in Germany.

Read more: Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

Turkish politics in Germany: In the June Turkish presidential election this year, nearly two-thirds of votes cast by the Turkish community in Germany went to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was more than the support he averaged in Turkey. Relations have been strained between Germany and Turkey since a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 and the subsequent crackdown that followed

Read more: Opinion: The DFB is responsible for Germany's failings, not Özil

Racism in the classroom: Another study released July 23 by the German University of Mannheim, found prospective teachers gave poorer grades to students with a Turkish name despite their work having the same number of errors as their German counterparts. The study saw 204 teaching students aged 23 grade two identical papers, one half of the group had a paper written by "Max" and the other a paper written by "Murat." The teaching students derived different grades, with the supposedly Turkish students receiving poorer marks.

law/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Mesut Özil affair: Politicians slam German FA over racism accusation

Political leaders are calling for a rethink at the German football association, the DFB, after the Turkish-German star quit the national team. Some are asking whether the Mesut Özil case is symptomatic of a wider racism. (23.07.2018)  

Opinion: The DFB is responsible for Germany's failings, not Özil

The attempt to label Mesut Özil as the problem after Germany's World Cup exit shows that the DFB is not willing to acknowledge its own failings. It's about time to make them accountable, writes DW's Felix Tamsut. (08.07.2018)  

Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

Mesut Özil's photo op with Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ill-advised. But the reaction to it, and his scapegoating by the German FA, is a sad tale of poor management with worrying xenophobic notes, writes DW's Matt Pearson. (22.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil affair: 'We are scapegoating an immigrant,' says Berlin integration chief

Berlin Commissioner for Integration and Migration Andreas Germershausen told DW that the German-born soccer star leaving the national team due to 'racism and disrespect' points to a frightening trend in German society. (23.07.2018)  

Is Erdogan's Turkey on the edge of a crash?

The Turkish lira is falling, prices are rising. Experts warn that the Turkish economy is close to collapse, but President Erdogan wants growth at any price — and even more power. Julia Hahn reports from Istanbul. (23.07.2018)  

Turks in Germany praise 'our leader' after two-thirds vote for Erdogan

Support for Erdogan was proportionally higher among the Turkish community in Germany than it was in Turkey. That, alongside celebrations in German cities after Erdogan won the election, has drawn criticism. (25.06.2018)  

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat." (22.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

The soccer star has resigned from international play after accusing the German football association (DFB) of racist treatment. Here's how the quiet, talented midfielder attracted legions of loyal fans. (23.07.2018)  

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

German-Turkish relations have deteriorated since the failed coup against Turkish President Erdogan in 2016 and the crackdown that followed. DW looks at some of the key moments that soured ties between Berlin and Ankara. (16.02.2018)  

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

Turkey's shift towards authoritarianism has been over 10 years in the making. However, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 military coup, President Erdogan and the AKP have accelerated their consolidation of power. (25.06.2018)  

Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

From Islamist youth activist to Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a career out of politics. But his path has been marked by controversy. DW takes a look at his rise to power. (25.06.2018)  

Related content

Obst- und Gemüsemarkt in Istanbul

Is Erdogan's Turkey on the edge of a crash? 23.07.2018

The Turkish lira is falling, prices are rising. Experts warn that the Turkish economy is close to collapse, but President Erdogan wants growth at any price — and even more power. Julia Hahn reports from Istanbul.

Bayern Kaufbeuren

Bavarian town votes against building mosque 23.07.2018

Citizens in the small Bavarian town of Kaufbeuren voted not to provide public land for a mosque. A local initiative was started by a retired detective and garnered enough votes to stop the negotiations.

Fußball WM 2014 Mesut Özil

'We are scapegoating' Mesut Özil, says Berlin integration chief 24.07.2018

Berlin Commissioner for Integration and Migration Andreas Germershausen told DW that the German soccer star leaving the national team due to 'racism and disrespect' points to a frightening trend in German society.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Walking in Scotland

Polish Senate speaker: We are not anti-Europe

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

Italy to temporarily allow migrant arrivals pending EU talks