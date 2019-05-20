German troops head for Lithuania NATO exercises, despite air delay

A series of German military aviation glitches peaked in November last year when Chancellor Angela Merkel had to switch to a commercial airliner to attend the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The latest incident with aircraft came on Saturday when the Bundeswehr's transport wing (Flugbereitschaft) kept an Airbus A310 at its base near Cologne because of what was described as an engine defect.

On Sunday the intended flight went ahead, with troops departing for Lithuania without further delay.

Six trainloads of equipment, including 17 mostly "Marder" vehicles, went by rail from a base in the eastern state of Thuringia. The tank personnel will replace Bundeswehr troops deployed in Lithuania since February.

Enhanced Force Presence

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began "Enhanced Force Presence” in 2016. It places multinational units on a six-month rotating basis in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The excerises were started after Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsular from Ukraine.

Germany has a lead role in what will be its sixth rotational deployment at Rukla in Lithuania, which involves 1,000 troops and armored vehicles.

The latest deployment involves about 900 Bundeswehr troops, including medics, cyber experts and logistics personnel.

There are also troops from Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and the Czech Republic.

Watch video 42:36 Share An army on the ropes — What will happen to the Bundeswehr? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GYWM An army on the ropes — What will happen to the Bundeswehr?

ipj/jm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.