German train drivers' strike hits passenger traffic

German train drivers stepped up their industrial action as planned by extending a strike of freight trains to passenger traffic over a wage dispute despite a new offer from Deutsche Bahn.

The strike, the third and longest in the current dispute, has affected freight services since Wednesday afternoon and passenger traffic from early on Thursday. The strike is due to run until Tuesday.

The train driver trade union GDL, which held two strikes in August, is demanding a 3.2% increase for drivers in addition to a coronavirus bonus of €600 ($710).

Late on Wednesday, Deutsche Bahn offered to pay a coronavirus bonus of up to €600 and to shorten the term of the collective agreement. Previously, the company had not specified the amount of the bonus.

Deutsche Bahn had argued there was now no need for train drivers to strike. "We are fulfilling the GDL's central demands," said Martin Seiler, member of the board of directors of Deutsche Bahn's personnel department.

But that offer was not good enough to convince the union leadership to call off the strike.

"The bad news for Bahn customers: The strike will continue," GDL chair Claus Weselsky told public broadcaster ARD on Thursday.

