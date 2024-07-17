German ties in West Africa 'not a charity campaign'

Germany is pulling its military out of the terror-stricken Sahel region. At the same time, it wants to expand ties in West Africa because Europe's security depends on Africa, Germany's top diplomat says.

The streets of Dakar, the capital of Senegal, are changing. They're still packed with many cars, mopeds and even horse-drawn carriages which are stuck in the countless traffic jams. But in the north of the city of four million people, in the socially deprived Parcelles Assainies district, a traffic revolution is taking place.

Just three months ago, it took residents an hour and a half to get to work or school in the city center. Now, it's only half of that. The new fast lane for electric buses only skip the traffic jams and bring Senegalese to their destination quicker.

Traffic in northern Dakar, Senegal Image: Rosalia Romaniec/DW

The express bus system has made Dakar a pioneer of urban mobility in Africa. The buses come from China, but the high-tech control units installed come from CarMedialab near Bruchsal — a company that implements transportation systems with renewable energy worldwide.

Henri Depe Tschatchu, CarMedialab executive manager, accompanied German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on her latest trip to West Africa. And while the continent is not easy for the German economy to tap into, it is definitely a market of the future. After Dakar, the company wants to expand to Kenya, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast, Tschatchu told DW.

Senegal: role model and beacon of hope

Baerbock's visit in Senegal comes shortly after the country achieved a democratic change of power. She was accompanied by a 10-member business delegation. The trip aimed to seek more investment in West Africa, in order to contribute to the stabilization of the region.

While military coup leaders rule in the Sahel and terror continues to increase, coastal countries such as Senegal and Ivory Coast, are seen as anchors of stability in the region.

"Senegal has initiated a political change within the democratic system," Baerbock said.

For around 100 days, the country has been led by two former opposition members who were recently still political prisoners: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

Their Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF) party stands for a return to national values and a break with the colonial era and tradition. Faye and Sonko want to build a self-determined and self-confident Senegal. And, they are looking for investors.



Europe's security depends on Africa

Senegal's superpower is its young workforce. But basic education and jobs are lacking.

Baerbock said Germany wants to treat its African partners "as equals." That would mean giving projects on the continent better access to favorable loans and financing. At the moment, African players receive significantly worse conditions than Europeans, Baerbock noted.

"This is not a charity campaign, but in our own security interests," Baerbock said. "Wherever we as democracies and Europe do not invest, others invest, creating dependencies that, in case of doubt, are used against us and our security interests."

In the region, the influence of China, Russia and Turkey is growing.

Baerbock said that West Africa's coastal countries are currently considered to be relatively safe and stable. But if the economic upturn in Senegal fades and frustration increases, the situation could change.

If young people have no prospects, they will be more easily recruited by criminal gangs and terrorists or leave their homeland, which in turn will exacerbate the migration crisis in Europe, she warned. "The security and future opportunities of this region are closely linked to German security."

The average age in Senegal is 19 and in Ivory Coast it is 17 Image: Rosalia Romaniec/DW

Security still a dominant issue

When Baerbock landed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, journalists wanted to know why Germany is withdrawing completely from Niger and where it is investing in African security instead.

Baerbock explained that the withdrawal affects only the military presence. Development funds continue to flow because "the people who are suffering from terror can't help it," she explained.

In this context, the German government's decision to pull its soldiers out of Niger by the end of August seems all the more ambivalent. This means that Sahel, which is now regarded worldwide as the epicenter of terrorism, will be left entirely to the military coup leaders and Russian mercenaries.



Germany supports Ivorian counterterrorism

Compared to Sahel, Africa's west coast is stable. But for how long?

"I can assure you that Ivory Coast is a stable country and will remain so," assures Ivorian President Alassane Quattara said in Abidjan. The government has invested a lot and he trusts the "republican Ivorian army."

German Foreign MInister Annalena Baerbock and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara pictured in Abidjan on July 16, 2024 Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

Ivory Coast is certainly prepared for conflict: Not far from Abidjan is the largest training center for forces fighting terrorists. German support for the International Counter-Terrorism Academy amounts to €2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) per year.

Baerbock saw a training exercise upclose. In "Operation Trampoline," a fictitious village controlled by terrorists is liberated by special forces of the Ivorian army.

The German foreign minister asked the commander how often such raids and operations actually take place. He could not provide a specific figure, but assured Baerbock it happens several times a year.

As Ivory Coast bucks the trend of destabilizing coups in the region, Germany is given chance to play a meaningful part in the future of West Africa.

Adapted from German by Silja Fröhlich

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen