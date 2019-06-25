 German tennis legend Boris Becker auction exceeds expectations | News | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German tennis legend Boris Becker auction exceeds expectations

An auction to settle part of Boris Becker's bankruptcy has raised more than a million British pounds. Trustees auctioning the items said they capitalized on the tennis season, especially Wimbledon.

Trophies and memorabilia belonging to Boris Becker

An online auction of dozens of trophies and other memorabilia belonging to German tennis legend Boris Becker ended on Thursday with the items fetching 687,000 British pounds (€764,00,  $860,000).

Mark Ford of the London-based firm Smith and Williamson, the lead trustee to Becker's bankruptcy estate, said the items fetched higher bids than a similar attempt last year that was cut short.

"We are pleased to announce that it has come to a close with the total bids significantly exceeding last year," Ford said. "The bids received show the enduring appeal Mr. Becker has with the public and supports the trustees' decision to postpone the auction last year and to hold it again this year during the grass court tennis season."

Read more: 5 obscure facts about Boris Becker 

Boris Becker in sunglasses

Boris Becker tried to escape his bankruptcy by claiming diplomatic immunity. He later retracted his statement.

Last year, an attempt to auction off the memorabilia was blocked when Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, claimed diplomatic immunity for his alleged appointment as the Central African Republic's sports attache to the EU.

Becker's memorabilia drew in 495 bidders from across 32 countries. Ford said some of the bidders were attending the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Becker is known for having dominated men's professional tennis in the late 1980s after winning the 1985 Wimbledon men's title at the age of 17.

Read more: Boris Becker: 'Germany is in a tennis boom'

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Boris Becker - Pokal Wimbledon

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Teenaged German hero

    On July 7, 1985 a 17-year-old, unseeded Boris Becker became an overnight star, defeating Kevin Curren to win the men's final at Wimbledon. He remains the youngest player to win at Wimbledon. He went on to defend his title in 1986, beating Ivan Lendl in the final, before winning it for a third time in 1989 when he overcame Stefan Edberg.

  • Davis Cup Pokal 1988 Becker Steeb Jelen Kühnen

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    The dawn of a new era

    Before Boris Becker came along, Germany had never won the Davis Cup, This changed in 1988 when Becker and Carl-Uwe Steeb won their doubles match over then-world No. 1 Mats Wilander and reigning Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg. Becker was also part of the German teams that won the Davis Cup in 1989 and 1993.

  • Boris Becker Wimbledon 1990

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Acrobat

    In 1990, Becker was named German male athlete of the year for a fourth time. His high-pressure and flexible game was best suited to fast surfaces particularly indoors and on grass. His was a serve-and-volley player and the fans loved him for his specialty, an acrobatic diving volley.

  • Boris Becker Australien Open 1991

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    World No. 1

    Becker got off to a perfect start in the 1991 season, winning the Australian Open and reaching the top of the men's singles rankings for the first time. The German won a total of 49 singles titles in his career, including six Grand Slams. The French Open, however, eluded him.

  • 60 Jahre Bundesrepublik - Tennis-Boom Boris Beckers

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Silent partners

    At the Barcelona Summer Olympics in 1992, both Becker and his German rival Michael Stich (above, left) were eliminated early from the men's singles. However, they combined to win gold in the men's doubles. "We didn't really talk to each other at all between the rallies," Becker would later say. "We really didn't like each other."

  • Boris und Barbara Becker

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Wife No. 1

    In late 1993 Becker married German-American actress and designer Barbara Feltus. Six years later, she and the rest of the world learned of his broom-closet affair with Russian model Angela Ermakova. The affair produced Becker's third child and led to his 2001 divorce from Barbara.

  • Wimbledon Boris Becker 1999

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Farewell to the tennis court

    Boris Becker's last match as a professional tennis player was his defeat to Australia's Patrick Rafter in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 1999. Becker's career took a high physical toll on him. He has been quoted as saying that "I have two new hips and a 10-centimeter-long (six inches) metal plate in my right ankle, and I have a slight limp."

  • Boris Becker vor Gericht

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Tax-evasion conviction

    In 2002, Becker was convicted of evading €1.7 million ($1.9 million) in tax and handed a two-year suspended sentence. The judge had found that although Becker, like many other wealthy celebrities, officially resided in Monaco between 1991 and 1993, he actually spent the bulk of his time in Munich.

  • Boris Becker - Karnevalsfigur

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Another day in court

    In 2007, Becker found himself back in court as the owner of 60 percent of the shares in a company called Sportgate, which had gone bankrupt several years earlier. This time he got off easy, with the judges ordering him to pay just €114,000, far less than creditors had originally demanded.

  • Boris Becker standesamtliche Trauung

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Wife No. 2

    In 2009, Becker married again, making Sharlely Kerssenberg of the Netherlands his second wife. She is the mother of his fourth child, Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis. They split their time between London and Zurich.

  • Wimbledon Championships Boris Becker

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    New job

    At the end of 2013 most were surprised by the news that Boris Becker had just become Novak Djokovic's new coach. The Serbian, who at the time was the world No. 2, hired Becker in the hope that he could be of particular help with the mental side of his game. Under his German coach, Djokovic went on to return to the No. 1 spot in 2014.

  • Frankreich French Open Finale Boris Becker in Paris (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Surplus to requirements

    Djokovic and Becker formed a successful partnership, with the Serbian winning six Grand Slam titles under the German's tutelage. It all fell apart in late 2016 though. Becker pointed to a lack of intensity in training as the reason for Djokovic's dip in form. It has also been said that he didn't feel comfortable with the influence on the Serbian of a Spanish spiritual guru.

  • BORIS BECKER French Open 2017 - Männer Finale (picture-alliance/ATP/J.-P. Pariente)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Bankrupt

    On June 21, 2017, a London court declared Boris Becker bankrupt after a private bank went to court over a "substantial" sum he owed them. The registrar found that there was a lack of credible evidence the amount would be paid anytime soon. Becker has rejected the notion, telling the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was "neither insolvent, nor bankrupt."

  • Boris Becker (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Klaunzer)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    'Head of tennis'

    All through his ups and downs, Boris Becker has remained the face of men's tennis in Germany. In August 2017, the German tennis federation (DTB) has named him to the newly created post of "head of tennis." In his new role, he is to manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the country's Davis Cup team. Barbara Rittner was given a similar role for the women.

  • London boris Becker Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Looking back with satisfaction

    Becker, seen here at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, refused to answer when asked by a reporter to say how he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday. "This is a private matter that I will not comment on," he said. In a German television documentary, Becker seemed satisfied with his lot in life. "When I look back at my life... I think, then I have gotten more things right than wrong," he said.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


ls/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Tennis legend Boris Becker's trophies auctioned to pay creditors

An auction of Boris Becker's trophies has resumed after the tennis star dropped a legal challenge to prevent it. The sale has been described as a "rare opportunity for tennis fans to acquire memorabilia of this kind." (25.06.2019)  

5 obscure facts about Boris Becker

Tennis legend, jet setter, father with a turbulent lifestyle: Even though most of Boris Becker's life has been covered in detail by tabloids, here are a few little-known facts about him. (20.11.2018)  

Forced auction of tennis star Boris Becker's items put on hold

The German tennis giant said "finally some good news" had come. It's the latest twist in Boris Becker's troubles after he tried to claim diplomatic immunity to get out of bankruptcy proceedings. (28.06.2018)  

Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity to avoid bankruptcy charges

Boris Becker's lawyers said his role as the Central African Republic's sports attache to the EU protects him from legal proceedings. Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017 over an alleged debt to a British bank. (15.06.2018)  

Boris Becker: 'Germany is in a tennis boom'

Since August 2017, Boris Becker has been head of men's tennis in Germany. With the Davis Cup quarterfinal battle with Spain on the horizon, Becker spoke to DW about the sport's rise. (05.04.2018)  

Boris Becker turns 51: His career in pictures

The man who helped spark a tennis boom in Germany in the 1980s has turned 50. Boris Becker has won Grand Slams both as a player and as a coach. But not everything he has turned his hand to has turned to gold. (23.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Versteigerung von Boris Becker Memorabilien

Tennis legend Boris Becker's trophies auctioned to pay creditors 25.06.2019

An auction of Boris Becker's trophies has resumed after the tennis star dropped a legal challenge to prevent it. The sale has been described as a "rare opportunity for tennis fans to acquire memorabilia of this kind."

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business - Africa 25.06.2019

'True Friendship': China says its Africa projects are not 'debt traps' - Fishy Business: Eel smuggling on the rise as stocks decline - Bankrupt Legend: Tennis star Boris Becker auctions off prized items

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business - Asia 25.06.2019

Trade Talks: China & US agree to resume trade talks - Governance Overhaul: Nissan shareholders approve governance overhaul - Fishing Ban: Bangladesh fishing ban could ruin communities - Bankrupt Legend: Tennis star Boris Becker auctions off prized items

Advertisement