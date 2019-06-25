German tennis legend Boris Becker auction exceeds expectations

An online auction of dozens of trophies and other memorabilia belonging to German tennis legend Boris Becker ended on Thursday with the items fetching 687,000 British pounds (€764,00, $860,000).

Mark Ford of the London-based firm Smith and Williamson, the lead trustee to Becker's bankruptcy estate, said the items fetched higher bids than a similar attempt last year that was cut short.

"We are pleased to announce that it has come to a close with the total bids significantly exceeding last year," Ford said. "The bids received show the enduring appeal Mr. Becker has with the public and supports the trustees' decision to postpone the auction last year and to hold it again this year during the grass court tennis season."

Boris Becker tried to escape his bankruptcy by claiming diplomatic immunity. He later retracted his statement.

Last year, an attempt to auction off the memorabilia was blocked when Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, claimed diplomatic immunity for his alleged appointment as the Central African Republic's sports attache to the EU.

Becker's memorabilia drew in 495 bidders from across 32 countries. Ford said some of the bidders were attending the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Becker is known for having dominated men's professional tennis in the late 1980s after winning the 1985 Wimbledon men's title at the age of 17.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Teenaged German hero On July 7, 1985 a 17-year-old, unseeded Boris Becker became an overnight star, defeating Kevin Curren to win the men's final at Wimbledon. He remains the youngest player to win at Wimbledon. He went on to defend his title in 1986, beating Ivan Lendl in the final, before winning it for a third time in 1989 when he overcame Stefan Edberg.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures The dawn of a new era Before Boris Becker came along, Germany had never won the Davis Cup, This changed in 1988 when Becker and Carl-Uwe Steeb won their doubles match over then-world No. 1 Mats Wilander and reigning Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg. Becker was also part of the German teams that won the Davis Cup in 1989 and 1993.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Acrobat In 1990, Becker was named German male athlete of the year for a fourth time. His high-pressure and flexible game was best suited to fast surfaces particularly indoors and on grass. His was a serve-and-volley player and the fans loved him for his specialty, an acrobatic diving volley.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures World No. 1 Becker got off to a perfect start in the 1991 season, winning the Australian Open and reaching the top of the men's singles rankings for the first time. The German won a total of 49 singles titles in his career, including six Grand Slams. The French Open, however, eluded him.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Silent partners At the Barcelona Summer Olympics in 1992, both Becker and his German rival Michael Stich (above, left) were eliminated early from the men's singles. However, they combined to win gold in the men's doubles. "We didn't really talk to each other at all between the rallies," Becker would later say. "We really didn't like each other."

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Wife No. 1 In late 1993 Becker married German-American actress and designer Barbara Feltus. Six years later, she and the rest of the world learned of his broom-closet affair with Russian model Angela Ermakova. The affair produced Becker's third child and led to his 2001 divorce from Barbara.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Farewell to the tennis court Boris Becker's last match as a professional tennis player was his defeat to Australia's Patrick Rafter in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 1999. Becker's career took a high physical toll on him. He has been quoted as saying that "I have two new hips and a 10-centimeter-long (six inches) metal plate in my right ankle, and I have a slight limp."

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Tax-evasion conviction In 2002, Becker was convicted of evading €1.7 million ($1.9 million) in tax and handed a two-year suspended sentence. The judge had found that although Becker, like many other wealthy celebrities, officially resided in Monaco between 1991 and 1993, he actually spent the bulk of his time in Munich.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Another day in court In 2007, Becker found himself back in court as the owner of 60 percent of the shares in a company called Sportgate, which had gone bankrupt several years earlier. This time he got off easy, with the judges ordering him to pay just €114,000, far less than creditors had originally demanded.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Wife No. 2 In 2009, Becker married again, making Sharlely Kerssenberg of the Netherlands his second wife. She is the mother of his fourth child, Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis. They split their time between London and Zurich.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures New job At the end of 2013 most were surprised by the news that Boris Becker had just become Novak Djokovic's new coach. The Serbian, who at the time was the world No. 2, hired Becker in the hope that he could be of particular help with the mental side of his game. Under his German coach, Djokovic went on to return to the No. 1 spot in 2014.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Surplus to requirements Djokovic and Becker formed a successful partnership, with the Serbian winning six Grand Slam titles under the German's tutelage. It all fell apart in late 2016 though. Becker pointed to a lack of intensity in training as the reason for Djokovic's dip in form. It has also been said that he didn't feel comfortable with the influence on the Serbian of a Spanish spiritual guru.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Bankrupt On June 21, 2017, a London court declared Boris Becker bankrupt after a private bank went to court over a "substantial" sum he owed them. The registrar found that there was a lack of credible evidence the amount would be paid anytime soon. Becker has rejected the notion, telling the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was "neither insolvent, nor bankrupt."

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures 'Head of tennis' All through his ups and downs, Boris Becker has remained the face of men's tennis in Germany. In August 2017, the German tennis federation (DTB) has named him to the newly created post of "head of tennis." In his new role, he is to manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the country's Davis Cup team. Barbara Rittner was given a similar role for the women.

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures Looking back with satisfaction Becker, seen here at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, refused to answer when asked by a reporter to say how he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday. "This is a private matter that I will not comment on," he said. In a German television documentary, Becker seemed satisfied with his lot in life. "When I look back at my life... I think, then I have gotten more things right than wrong," he said. Author: Chuck Penfold



