 German teacher travels world to connect with students

World

German teacher travels world to connect with students

Schoolteacher Jan Kammann took a trip around the world to learn more about the places where his pupils come from. He ended up discovering a lot about himself in the process.

  • Kammann at a cooking class in South Korea

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    South Korea: Cooking class

    Korean student Mi-Sun highly recommended the sights of the capital, Seoul, and Korean cuisine. Kammann and his girlfriend, Luisa Wolff, studied their travel guidebook to learn the most important words and forms of courtesy. In Seoul, they visited the cooking school O me — which translates to "the five flavors." To this day, Kammann loves to cook one of South Korea's most famous dishes: bibimbap.

  • Kammann's personalized, handwritten travel guide

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Personalized travel guide

    Sights, specialties and important phrases — Kammann's students wrote down everything important in a homemade travel guide. Despite the info seen here, he didn't end up traveling to Afghanistan. With the ongoing conflict and the threat of Taliban insurgents, the security situation was too much of a concern. Nevertheless, Kammann did meet up with Afghan youth — in Iran.

  • Boys and girls in a Seekers of Knowledge classroom

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Afghanistan by proxy: Classroom visit

    Afghan children aren't able to attend state schools in Iran, so they often get their lessons from volunteers with the project Seekers of Knowledge, who teach on the outskirts of Tehran. Most of the boys and girls who study here have never been to Afghanistan. Before and after school, many of them try to earn some extra money for their families by selling inexpensive items in the streets.

  • A family takes a selfie in Isfahan

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Iran: Outdoor culture in Isfahan

    "Isfahan is half the world": Kammann heard this phrase everywhere he went in Iran. There, he admired the beautiful mosques, parks and bridges. He was fascinated by the custom of heading out at sunset to picnic in local parks and squares and simply enjoy life. He often took part himself and now understands exactly what his Iranian students mean when they tell him they "miss outdoor culture."

  • A yurt in Mongolia with a satellite dish

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Mongolia: TV talent show

    Although Kammann doesn't have any Mongolian students, he still made a side trip to visit the nomads and the vast steppes and experience life in the capital city, Ulan Bator. Following the advice in his personalized guide, he found friendly locals willing to give him a place to sleep for the night in their yurt. After dinner, he joined the family to watch a Mongolian talent show on TV.

  • A woman next to the Cuban flag and a portrait of Fidel Castro

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Cuba: Farewell to Castro

    When Kammann and Wolff woke up in a small Cuban town one morning in late November 2016, the atmosphere seemed muted and depressed. In a trembling voice, a waitress told them "El Maximo Lider Fidel Castro es muerto!" — "The great leader Fidel Castro is dead!" The couple experienced firsthand Castro's state funeral in Havana.

  • Kammann and Wolff jump in the air in the mountains of Nicaragua

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Nicaragua: Volcano exploration

    "It's a safe country," said Ricardo, a student originally from the Central American nation, when Kammann was planning his trip. Since then, however, things have changed, with the country mired in a violent political crisis since April 2018. Back then, Ricardo suggested his teacher explore the diverse volcanic landscape with its lava lakes, as well as the tropical forest and coffee plantations.

  • Mary Dennis on a road in Cape Coast

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Ghana: Home schooling …

    In Cape Coast on the Gulf of Guinea, Kammann joined Mary Dennis as she walked many kilometers to visit children who are unable to attend school because they help support their families with odd jobs. With the Dennis Foundation, the dedicated woman known to all as Sister Mary helps these children fight for educational opportunities and gives Ghanaians a chance to escape poverty.

  • McCarthy Bwoy raps in the dump of Toxic City

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    … and rapping in Accra

    In Ghana's capital, Accra, old computers, TVs and appliances from Europe are smashed and burned to reclaim valuable metals and other raw materials. Many young people work in the area called Agbogbloshie, also known as Toxic City. The fumes make them dizzy and cause their eyes to water. Here, Kammann met McCarthy Bwoy, who raps about poverty and hopelessness.

  • Kammann standing next to a train official

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    Russia: Stuck on the platform

    Near the end of his trip, Kammann wanted to travel by train from Moscow to Hamburg, via Belarus. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to work out a visa for Belarus in time. He found the experience enlightening: His students often run into problems with their passports, visas and travel permits for school trips. German passport holders are very privileged, he said.

  • Jan Kammann's class in northeastern China

    Trip around the world: German teacher visits students' home countries

    China: Class from the past

    Kammann's 2016 world tour wasn't his first experience abroad. Before he got a job teaching in Hamburg, he also taught half a year in South Africa and two years in northeastern China (photo). They were important experiences — at the time, he also felt "speechless" and unsure, like many of his international students in Germany. This photo shows his class from 2009 in northeastern China.

    Author: Andrea Grunau (cmk)


What is the most important thing to know about Jan Kammann? He laughs and gives the question a little thought: "That I am very open-minded about the world. Every day, I have a lot of fun getting to know people and understand their circumstances." A short pause. "And also telling a joke now and then," the 39-year-old says, laughing some more.

For six years, Kammann has been teaching English and geography at the Gymnasium Hamm, a secondary school in Hamburg. Pupils at this "Europaschule" — a type of school in several German states that has an intercultural curriculum and innovative teaching methods — come from all over the world.

When they arrive at his school, Kammann says, they are often in a rather vulnerable situation: "Neither parents nor pupils speak a word of German. They have to put themselves at our mercy." People often think it is easy to integrate in Germany, Kammann says, but many things are different in other countries.

To better understand his students, Kammann took a voluntary leave of absence and traveled for a year through their native countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa. He wrote a book about his experiences: "A German Classroom: 30 pupils, 22 nations and a teacher on an around-the-world trip." A few of his experiences are detailed below, and in the gallery above.

Read more: 40 years on: African contract workers who came to Germany and stayed

Bulgaria: Little-appreciated abroad

Kammann relates how one pupil always came back to school days late after holidays with her family in Bulgaria. She said it was because of the lengthy bus trip. During the summer holidays, her teacher got on the bus himself and was amazed at how long the journey took.

Bus-stop near the Hungarian-Bulgarian border (Jan Kammann)

Many Bulgarians working in Germany travel home by bus

The bus picks up Bulgarians across Germany who work as seasonal farmhands, on construction sites or as care givers. These are people whom many Germans don't really consciously perceive, Kammann says. "But our economy would probably not function without them."

After two days on the road, interrupted by a breakdown, Kammann arrived in the capital, Sofia, completely exhausted — and his pupil had to travel on a further 500 kilometers (311 miles) from there.

Read moreGermany's migrants: Wooed and discriminated against

Watch video 04:25

Bulgaria’s Capital: Sofia

Russia: Reconciliation must continue

Kammann regularly encourages his international pupils to present "newsflashes" in which they report what media in their native countries are saying. His Russian pupil gave a talk about the "fascist intervention" by Western Europe in Ukraine. She spoke to the class about fascism and the many Russian victims at the hands of German aggressors during the Second World War.

During Kammann's trip to Russia, he visited a German-Russian exhibition where he listened to recordings of German soldiers cynically describing how they murdered civilians. Reconciliation has to come from both sides, Kammann says, and you have to keep at it.

Train with military equipment in Siberia (Luisa Wolff)

Kammann's travels took him to Russia, where he learned about WWII from a different perspective

Iran: Learning new cultures

During many conversations with Iranians, Kammann realized how Eurocentric his view of the world is. An Iranian sociologist who knew a lot of European cultural history asked him if he was familiar with any of Iran's great intellectuals. Kammann couldn't name one. He decided to learn more about other cultures and integrate it into his teaching.

Jan Kammann with an ayatollah in Iran (Jan Kammann)

Kammann spoke with the principal of a Koran school in Iran

South Korea: Respecting food culture

Kammann had noticed that a female pupil from South Korea became uneasy when her classmates loudly discussed conflicts. During his stay in South Korea, he saw how much more carefully people there treat such topics.

He describes how, in a restaurant, he started kidding around and laughing loudly. Later, he says, he realized that his behavior could have been understood as a criticism of the waiter or the food. He says he was very sorry — in fact, he very much enjoyed the variety of Korean cuisine and even enrolled in a cooking course. Food promotes communication; Kammann also asks his pupils about the culinary specialties in their homelands.

Food being sold in South Korea (Luisa Wolff)

Kammann was fascinated both by the food and the respectful behavior in South Korea

Ghana: Refresher course on colonial history

Kammann's pupil Jeffrey was born in Ghana's capital, Accra. He was delighted that his teacher traveled to his native country and those of his fellow pupils. "I don't know any teacher like him who would do such a thing," Jeffery, now 19, told DW.

Jeffrey says he finds it annoying that there is so much generalization in Germany about Africa. Every country there is different, he says, but there is little heard about it in school.

Children playing foootball in Ghana (Jan Kammann)

Kammann found time for a football match in Ghana

He had recommended that Kammann learn about the slave trade in Ghana. In Cape Coast, the teacher visited a museum that explained how colonial powers first carried off gold and tropical wood, and finally people from West Africa as slaves. Kammann was shocked by the cruelty.

Integration in the classroom

Stefan Behlau, who heads an education association in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, says Kammann's approach is "interesting and enriching." However, Behlau believes that kind of hands-on education is very time-intensive and thus very difficult to translate onto a larger scale, particularly given the current lack of teachers in Germany.

"If we had enough personnel and time, integration in school would long have ceased to be a political issue," he says. "What is important is to look at where pupils are starting from, not only for the sake of cultural and linguistic integration, but also social integration."

More world trips coming?

Kammann says that since his trip, he respects his pupils even more for their achievements in learning German and the way they adapt to a new culture. He says he feels very privileged to hold a German passport. He has brought back many questions about poverty, wealth, trade and fairness that he includes in his teaching.

He can easily imagine traveling to his pupils' native countries again: "I have travel guides for 45 countries — enough material for a lot of world trips."

