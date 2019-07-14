German tapped to head Iran trade vehicle pulls out after Israel comments

A senior German diplomat designated to head a European payment vehicle to facilitate trade with Iran despite US sanctions will not take up the position after a news report claimed he made controversial statements about Israel.

The German Foreign Ministry said Friday that Bernd Erbel was not to assume the position as INSTEX chief "for personal reasons."

Read more: What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

Germany's mass circulation Bild newspaper reported on several controversial comments the former ambassador to Baghdad and Tehran made about the Middle East and Israel.

In an article published in English, Bild criticized "two scandalous appearances" in which Erbel gave interviews to former public radio journalist Ken Jebsen, who the paper described as "a conspiracy theorist and anti-Semite."

Watch video 26:00 Share Iran crisis: Europe on the sidelines? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NZcQ Iran crisis: Europe on the sidelines?

Erbel said in an interview that Israel was founded "at the expense of another people that lost their homeland."

"The Palestinians are the victims of our victims. Quite simple."

He also said that Israelis were incapable of feeling empathy towards others for a "psychological reason."

"They give you the feeling that only others can commit an act of injustice, because they were on the receiving end of injustice."

Read more: Can an enhanced INSTEX really work for Iran?

Bild accused Erbel of having "great sympathy for the Iranian Mullah regime" and understating Tehran's influence in the Middle East.

Germany, Britain and France founded INSTEX to facilitate barter trade with Iran to get around US sanctions that block financial transfers. The instrument, which is not yet operational, would help Iran buy goods such as pharmaceuticals and foods that are not subject to US sanctions imposed after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Read more: How Trump's sanctions are crippling Iran's economy

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



Bild takes pro-Israel, anti-Iran stance

The Bild report was written by journalists Antje Schippmann and Björn Stritzel. Schippmann has extensively published critical articles about Iran and taken a pro-Israel stance.

She was formerly a social media manager for the Israeli Embassy in Berlin and worked at The Israel Project, a pro-Israel lobby group.

The Israel Project describes its mission as "changing people's minds about Israel through cutting-edge strategic communications. We don't attack the media, we become a trusted partner and resource — bringing integrity and facts to the coverage using proven strategies like building relationships, testing messages and giving journalists everything they need to get the story right."

Mathew Duss, a foreign policy advisor to US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, wrote in the Jewish Daily Forward that groups like The Israel Project "seem to exist for no other reason than to spotlight the very worst aspects of Muslim societies."

cw/kl (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.