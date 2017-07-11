Halle synagogue attacker goes on trial

Stephan B. remained impassive as he was led in, handcuffed, dressed in black, wearing a disposable coronavirus protection mask, with at least six masked guards around him.

The large, low-ceilinged courtroom was packed with spectators and journalists, walled off from proceedings behind a glass screen, though the trial was only able to begin after a two-hour delay as the rigorous security checks apparently took much longer than predicted.

Stephan B. stands accused of killing two people in a failed attempt to storm a synagogue in the city of Halle last October.

Many of the 43 co-plaintiffs and their relatives — several of whom had been observing Yom Kippur in the synagogue at the time of the attack — were also in attendance.

The 28-year-old defendant has been charged with two cases of murder — 40-year-old Jana L. and 20-year-old Kevin S. — plus 68 cases of attempted murder. That latter figure comprises the 52 people who were observing Yom Kippur inside the Halle synagogue plus a number of other passers-by and police officers that he shot at during the attack and his two-hour attempted escape. He has also been charged with extortion under threat of force for stealing a taxi at gunpoint as he fled.

Protesters in Halle commemorated the victims of the synagogue attack ahead of the beginning of the trial

The proceedings began after the charges were read, with a lengthy exchange between the defendant and the judge about Stephan B.'s past, including the divorce of his parents, though the defendant announced that this was "unimportant."

Asked if he had friends, he answered: "No." Did he belong to a sports club?: "No."

What were his interests? "Internet." What did he like about the internet? "The possibility to converse freely." Didn't he have that possibility outside? "Not in Germany," he answered.

Fleeting acquaintances.

He said he had a good relationship with his sister, though social contacts steadily declined over time. When asked by the judge why these contacts had ebbed, he answered simply: "Different things. Not important."

Stephan B. said he had spent six months in the Bundeswehr, which accoring to him was "Not a real army." When he could, he went home at the weekends.

He then described his brief attempt to study chemistry, which was cut short by an illness that he declined to go into in detail. After that, when asked whether he had had any plans, he laughed and said, "No, I had no plans."

"After 2015, I decided not to have anything to do with this society," he added. "Especially the Muslims in it." After this, he was warned by the judge not to express any hate speech, or he would be shut out from proceedings.

"I'm angry, I'm angry! For millennia it has been normal to defend one's home country," he added at the end of a long exchange with the judge about immigration.

He described Muslim refugees as "conquerers from the Islamic world."

"I'm someone from the bottom rung of society, and when my country is being colonized by people I am under threat," he said.

'Complex personality disorder'

Few people doubt that Stephan B. will be found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. The perpetrator filmed the entire attack himself with a camera attached to his helmet, streaming the video live onto the online platform Twitch.

The perpetrator confessed soon after being arrested and showed no remorse for his actions. In fact, according to an examination by forensic psychiatrist Norbert Leygraf, Stephan B.'s only regret was that his initial plan — to break into the synagogue and kill as many Jewish people as possible — had failed so completely.

Leygraf's 100-page assessment, details of which were revealed this week by news magazine Der Spiegel, found that Stephan B. has a "complex personality disorder," with some traits of autism, but that this does not compromise his criminal liability. He apparently described the two killings with no emotion.

The psychiatrist, who interviewed the defendant three times, also found that he had been obsessed with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and homemade weapons for years. In the indictment, the German federal police said Stephan B. had armed himself with eight firearms and several homemade explosives, some of which he threw over the synagogue wall in an attempt to scare the people inside to come out.

His defense attorney, Hans-Dieter Weber, previously described Stephan B. as intelligent, articulate, and socially isolated.

Some 18 days have been set for the trial, which is expected to last until October.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.