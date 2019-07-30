 German Supercup: The big issues in Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.08.2019

Sports

German Supercup: The big issues in Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Saturday's curtain-raiser to the new season could see €250 million of talent make their debuts. Mats Hummels is expected to line up against the club that sold him and there are some intriguing tactical questions.

Borussia Dortmund v Udinese Calcio | Mats Hummels (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Inderlied)

The return of Mats Hummels

On February 16, 2008, a 19-year-old Mats Hummels made his professional debut for Borussia Dortmund while on loan from Bayern Munich. The youngster played right back in a 2-0 win over Energie Cottbus, now languishing in Germany's regional leagues.

That was the start of a relationship that would eventually bring two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup before the center back engaged in a three-year affair with his childhood club in Bavaria that bought him even more silverware and the disdain of BVB fans. Now he's back, to the annoyance of some, but coach Lucien Favre and captain Marco Reus expect a defender of his caliber to bring security, leadership and knowhow to a young defense who faltered at crucial points last season.

"We hope for a lot from Mats," said Reus recently. "It is always helpful to have several players in the team who have a certain personality." With his Germany career seemingly over and Bayern happy to let him leave, Hummels has plenty to prove. Saturday seems a decent time to start.
 

The new faces

Benjamin Pavard moved to Bayern from relegated Stuttgart (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

Benjamin Pavard moved to Bayern from relegated Stuttgart

While every major transfer brings with it endless summer talk, it's on the pitch that purchases must ultimately be judged, and Saturday is a chance for new men on both sides to show what they've got in a match with genuine meaning.

Bayern Munich's biggest buy, Lucas Hernandez, hasn't played since February and is unlikely to feature despite returning to training but Benjamin Pavard's familiarity with the league should enable him to slot in straight away. 

For Dortmund, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Hummels were all signed early in the summer and are all experienced Bundesliga campaigners. Lucien Favre may well trust all four on Saturday in the hope of accelerating their integration. While their season won't by defined by what happens at the Westfalenstadion, a good start certainly can't hurt.

The make up of Bayern's back four

Jerome Boateng (left) may get another chance at Bayern (picture-alliance/sampics/S. Matzke)

Jerome Boateng (left) may get another chance at Bayern

Hummels' departure offers opportunities for Bayern defenders old and new. The 30-year-old started in 13 of the last 16 Bayern games he was available for, including the title decider and cup final, as Niko Kovac seemed to have settled on Hummels rather than Jerome Boateng as Niklas Süle's partner.

But Bayern have struggled to offload Boateng and so, suddenly, until Hernandez is back at least, Boateng is back in the picture. Though Pavard is equally comfortable at center back, he's made his name at right back and with Rafinha having left, Pavard and Hernandez will presumably also offer fullback cover. As such, Kovac may be tempted to field the Frenchman on the right on Saturday, potentially opening the door to Boateng.

Favre's favored midfield structure

Lucien Favre has plenty of options behind the striker (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

Lucien Favre has plenty of options behind the striker

There's similar intrigue around Dortmund's midfield setup. Brandt, long considered a winger, often played in a more central role for Bayer Leverkusen last term while Hazard is a natural in the left wing role favored by Reus. With Mario Götze, Jadon Sancho and Jacob Bruun Larsen among those also vying for the three roles behind the striker in Favre's favored 4-2-3-1 formation, competition is fierce.

With Dortmund hoping to go deep in three competitions, their Swiss coach will be delighted to have more options this season than last. But Sancho, Reus, Brandt and Hazard are all used to being first choice. With plenty of options deeper in midfield, how Favre shuffles his pack will be important. But we may get a clue to his first choice-lineup on Saturday.

Kingsley Coman's fitness

Injuries have disrupted Kingsley Coman's career (Reuters/W. Rattay)

Injuries have disrupted Kingsley Coman's career

With Pavard, Hernandez and Jann-Fiete Arp's signings wrapped up before the Bundesliga title, Bayern gave themselves the whole summer to replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. Despite much public flirting with Leroy Sane and reported late interest in Leon Bailey, they've so far failed to do so, putting a lot of pressure on Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

Though both impressed last year, Coman's injury history will surely be of concern to Kovac. The French flyer has missed 36 league games through illness and injury in the last three seasons and broke down shortly after coming off the bench in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

"We hope it's not too bad and that he'll be back in the next few days," Kovac said.

With teenager Alphonso Davies the only other natural wideman in the squad, the Croatian coach will have to decide whether there's too much risk in starting Coman. This may become a familiar theme in 2019-20.  

  • Arjen Robben (Getty Images/M. Hewitt)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    Star in the making

    Robben's talent came to the attention of the football world at PSV, but it was Chelsea where he really established himself as a star in the making. At Stamford Bridge he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup in three fruitful years, mostly under Jose Mourinho. Robben left for Real Madrid, where he stayed for two years. However, it was at Bayern where he achieved legend status.

  • Arjen Robben (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    First Bundesliga

    Robben picked up silverware in his first season at Bayern, having signed in the summer of 2009 from Real Madrid. Secured under coach Louis van Gaal, it was to be the first of eight Bundesliga titles as Robben's career coincided with an unprecedented run of domestic success for the Bavarians.

  • Arjen Robben (AFP/Getty Images/R. Schmidt)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    World Cup heartache

    One thing missing from Arjen Robben's personal trophy cabinet is international silverware, but he came within touching distance at the 2010 World Cup. Having been the driving force behind the Netherlands' push to the final in South Africa, hero status beckoned when Robben was one-on-one against Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas from the spot. Robben missed and Spain went on to win in extra time.

  • Arjen Robben (AFP/Getty Images/C. Stache)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    Signature move

    Cutting in from the right and bending a shot inside the far post, Robben had one signature move and perfected it over the years. Defenders knew what he was going to do, but his speed, strength and close control often made him impossible to stop and cemented his reputation as one of the most effective "inverted wingers".

  • Arjen Robben (Getty Images/R. Heathcote)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    Diver?

    For all of his obvious talents, Robben had a reputation for hitting the turf a little too easily. The (flying) Dutchman was once called him a "good diver" by Arsene Wenger after a particularly bad one against Arsenal. A quick internet search of "Robben diver" will offer some examples. You be the judge.

  • Arjen Robben (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Steinbach)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    'Robbery'

    When you think of Robben, you immediately think of Ribery. At their peak, the pair were the best wingers in Europe and have been a key part of Bayern's dominance during the past decade. If Robben didn't get you from the right, Ribery would from the left. Hence, the term 'Robbery'.

  • Arjen Robben (AFP/Getty Images/A. Yates)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    Iconic moment

    Robben's finest moment not only in a Bayern shirt but in his career came in London in 2013. Facing their bitter domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund in European football showpiece event, Robben latched onto a flick by Franck Ribery and danced his way through the Dortmund defense to score the winner. The greatest moment of his career.

  • Arjen Robben (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Pretty)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    No. 99

    Like Franck Ribery, the final league game of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt was to prove Robben's last in the Bundesliga. And like so many before, it ended in a Bayern win and a Robben goal. Having seen Ribery score six minutes earlier, Robben made sure he wasn't left out, and chalked up Bayern's fifth. That was his 99th Bundesliga goal, just one short of a century.

  • Arjen Robben (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Arjen Robben: A career in pictures

    Final silverware

    Robben's final game in the professional game ended with silverware. The German Cup final against RB Leipzig on May 25 at Berlin's Olympiastadion proved to be the final hurrah as Robben, a 73rd minute substitute, bowed out at the top, confirming his decision to retire just over a month later.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


