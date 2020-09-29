German Supercup: Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund — live buildup

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, Allianz Arena

(Kickoff 20:30 CEST)

From the captain's mouth: Marco Reus

"We're going up against the best team in Europe. It's a good chance to see where we currently stand."

"It might be 'just' the Supercup, but we are playing against Bayern so it's always a prestigious game. That's why we can't afford to take it easy at any point."

From the coach's mouth: Hansi Flick

"The mentality of my team is exceptional. Perhaps one or two members of the team were and still are a bit tired, but they still give 100 percent on the field."

Dortmund have a fantastic and young team, but with plenty of experience. They play attractive football, with a strong attacking drive. I like that. We have the chance to measure ourselves against the best in Germany. This game will develop us."

Team news:

Leroy Sané is out for this one with a knee capsule injury that will likely keep him out of the international break next week too. David Alaba is a doubt (muscle problems).



Fun fact:

Bibiana Steinhaus will referee tomorrow, making her the first woman to officiate this fixture. It’s also Steinhaus' first game refereeing Borussia Dortmund.

Pregame situation:

Both teams are coming into this one having played three games this season (two league, one cup), which is not normally the case. The German Supercup is usually the season opener. That will not be the case this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. For the same reason, there will also be no fans in attendance as the infection rate in Bavaria continues to rise.

Both teams are also coming in off surprising defeats. Bayern lost for the first time in 2020 on Sunday after being overrun by an aggressive and physical Hoffenheim team. Dortmund enjoyed 80% of the ball in Augsburg but were left on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline.

Last 5 German Supercups:

2019: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund

2018: Bayern 5-0 Frankfurt

2017: Bayern 2-2 (5-4 pen.) Dortmund

2016: Bayern 2-0 Dortmund

2015: Bayern 1-1 (4-5 pen.) Wolfsburg

Fun fact

When Dortmund have played Bayern in the Supercup, they have won four times to Bayern's three.

Previous meeting:

The pair met in the Super Cup just last year where Jadon Sancho once again proved the difference. The Briton made the first for Paco Alcacer and then scored the second. August 2019 feels like a long time ago, doesn't it?

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Süle, Boateng, Hernandez — Goretzka, Kimmich — Gnabry, Müller, Coman — Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki — Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro — Witsel, Can — Sancho, Reus, Brandt — Haaland