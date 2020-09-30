German Supercup: Bayern edge out Dortmund with late Kimmich winner

Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund, Allianz Arena

(Tolisso 18', Müller 32', 82' Kimmich — Brandt 38', Haaland 56')

90+3' FINAL Bayern Munich win the 2020 German Supercup

90+1' Three minutes added on

83' Bayern subs Joshua Zirkzee and Jamal Musiala replace Robert Lewandowski and Javi Martinez. Bayern Munich

82' GOAL Joshua Kimmich scores an unbelievable goal. After being denied by Marwin Hitz, he flips the ball into the back of the net while going to the ground. Wow. Bayern Munich 3, Borussia Dortmund 2

76' Dortmund subs Lukasz Piszczek and Jude Bellingham replace Mats Hummels and Julian Brandt. Lucien Favre has no more substitutions.

76' Bayern sub Chris Richards replaces Benjamin Pavard.

72' Dortmund sub Giovanni Reyna replaces Marco Reus. Reus gives the captain's armband to Mats Hummels before going off.

69' Renier sets up a chance for Felix Passlack, now playing on the right, but Renier is flagged for offside-

67' Dortmund subs Thomas Meunier and Erling Haaland are replaced by Nico Schulz and Renier.

66' Yellow card Lucas Hernandez is booked for his challenge on Erling Haaland. It was a tackle Hernandez had to make as Haaland would have been through on goal.

62' Borussia Dortmund is on the front foot now, pressing Bayern Munich's defense. This game is very much up for grabs.

59' Erling Haaland with another terrific chance to score. Marco Reus plays him through, but Haaland's effort is stopped by Manuel Neuer this time.

56' EQUALIZER Erling Haaland levels the score. Thomas Delaney plays a terrific pass to the Norwegian striker, who finishes from the top of the box. Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 2

54' Bayern sub: Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman, a straight change from Hansi Flick.

47' Thomas Meunier finds himself completely free on the right wing, but his shot flies way over the bar.

46' Second half kickoff

First-half statistics

Possession

Bayern Munich: 57%

Borussia Dortmund: 43%

Shots (on target)

Bayern Munich: 6 (5)

Borussia Dortmund: 4 (2)

Passing success

Bayern Munich: 87%

Borussia Dortmund: 80%

45' Halftime

38' GOAL Julian Brandt puts Dortmund on the board. A bat turnover from Benjamin Pavard turns into a quick scoring chance for the visitors. Erling Haaland finds Brandt at the top of the box, who hammers a shot into the back of the net. Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

32' GOAL A cross from Alphonso Davies on the left flank find Thomas Müller at the far post. The veteran forward does the rest. Bayern Munich 2, Dortmund 0

25' Marco Reus has another chance on the break after Erling Haaland thrusts the ball forward, but Niklas Süle gathers the ball and clears it from danger.

24' Marco Reus has a terrific chance to level the score, but his low drive is brushed aside by Manuel Neuer

22' Joshua Kimmich finds himself free at the top of the penalty area and lets one loose, but Marwin Hitz bats it away.

18' GOAL Dortmund's corner leads to a Bayern break as Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman gets the ball forward quickly. Thomas Müller find an onside Robert Lewandowski, who picks out Corentin Tolisso for the finish. Bayern Munich 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

17' Marco Reus is played into the box on the left. His right-footed shot deflects of Niklas Süle and into the side netting. Brandt's ensing corner is cleared by Benjamin Pavard at the far post.

11' Erling Haaland finds himself in space in the box, but he turns the ball over trying to cut it back near the goal line.

10' First chance for either side. Joshua Kimmich heads a cross from Thomas Müller toward goal, but right at goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

7' Bayern's defense is very flexible. Javi Martinez is shuttling between midfield and defense, while Lucas Hernandez playing a hybrid of center and left back.

1' Kickoff

Lineups

Bibiana Steinhaus' final game

Steinhaus has long been breaking down barriers in her profession and is set to do so again tonight, becoming the first female referee to officiate a men's final in German football. However, tonight's game will also be a farewell game for the 41-year-old’s last, who has decided to hand up her whistle as she looks to prioritize her personal life.

Read more: "Being a referee is about quality of performance, not gender"

Not everyone will be able to see her final game. According to Iran News Wire, a news website dedicated to the Middle Eastern country, Iranian state television is not broadcasting the DFL Supercup because Steinhaus is officiating the match.

From the captain's mouth: Marco Reus

"We're going up against the best team in Europe. It's a good chance to see where we currently stand."

"It might be 'just' the Supercup, but we are playing against Bayern so it's always a prestigious game. That's why we can't afford to take it easy at any point."

From the coach's mouth: Hansi Flick

"The mentality of my team is exceptional. Perhaps one or two members of the team were and still are a bit tired, but they still give 100 percent on the field."

Dortmund have a fantastic and young team, but with plenty of experience. They play attractive football, with a strong attacking drive. I like that. We have the chance to measure ourselves against the best in Germany. This game will develop us."

Team news:

Leroy Sané is out for this one with a knee capsule injury that will likely keep him out of the international break next week too. David Alaba is a doubt (muscle problems).



Fun fact:

Bibiana Steinhaus will referee tomorrow, making her the first woman to officiate this fixture. It’s also Steinhaus' first game refereeing Borussia Dortmund.

Pregame situation:

Both teams are coming into this one having played three games this season (two league, one cup), which is not normally the case. The German Supercup is usually the season opener. That will not be the case this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. For the same reason, there will also be no fans in attendance as the infection rate in Bavaria continues to rise.

Both teams are also coming in off surprising defeats. Bayern lost for the first time in 2020 on Sunday after being overrun by an aggressive and physical Hoffenheim team. Dortmund enjoyed 80% of the ball in Augsburg but were left on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline.

Last 5 German Supercups:

2019: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund

2018: Bayern 5-0 Frankfurt

2017: Bayern 2-2 (5-4 pen.) Dortmund

2016: Bayern 2-0 Dortmund

2015: Bayern 1-1 (4-5 pen.) Wolfsburg

Fun fact

When Dortmund have played Bayern in the Supercup, they have won four times to Bayern's three.

Previous meeting:

The pair met in the Super Cup just last year where Jadon Sancho once again proved the difference. The Briton made the first for Paco Alcacer and then scored the second. August 2019 feels like a long time ago, doesn't it?

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Süle, Boateng, Hernandez — Goretzka, Kimmich — Gnabry, Müller, Coman — Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki — Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro — Witsel, Can — Sancho, Reus, Brandt — Haaland