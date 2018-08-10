 German Super Cup: What to watch out for | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

German Super Cup: What to watch out for

Just a few months after Eintracht Frankfurt's shock German Cup win, they face Bayern Munich in a showpiece again. Niko Kovac has swapped sides and there's plenty of new faces, but what will decide Sunday's contest?

DFB-Pokal Finale 2017/2018 FC Bayern München - Eintracht Frankfurt: Niko Kovac (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Kovac in a different dugout

Plenty unconvinced by Bayern's April announcement that they'd pinpointed a relatively inexperienced coach, from the lower reaches of the Bundesliga, to follow in the footsteps of Jupp Haynckes, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. 

But Frankfurt's oustanding display in beating the Bavarians in last season's cup final owed plenty to their Croatian coach. Kovac's use of Ante Rebic and Kevin Prince Boateng caused Mats Hummels and Niklas Süle all sorts of problems. The Eagles were solid in defense, organized and always ready to pounce on the break, as the second and third goals in the 3-1 win showed.

His task at Bayern is very different, particularly in the Bundesliga where the champions are obliged to play mostly on the front foot. While a win would be little more than a solid start, anything other than that would turn up the heat on the new man. Such is the nature of German club football's top job.

New spine for Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky (imago/J. Huebner)

Lukas Hradecky is one of several cup winnners to have left Frankfurt

Kovac isn't the only major departure that the cup holders have to cope with. As is often the case, Frankfurt's over-achieveing side has been picked off. Four of the eleven who started that match have left the club, including goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, winger Marius Wolf and midfielder Omar Mascarell. All of them moved to sides that finished higher in the Bundesliga last term. Boateng will continue his nomadic career at Sassulo in Italy.

With Rebic almost certain to miss out after his World Cup exploits with Croatia and new keeper Frederik Ronnow injured, new boss Adi Hütter has to build a new foundation quickly. Lucas Torro, signed from Real Madrid, looks to be Mascarell's replacement while Portuguese forward Goncalo Paciencis will need to hit the ground running.

Goretzka with point to prove

Leon Goretzka joined Bayern Munich from Schalke (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

Leon Goretzka joined Bayern Munich from Schalke

Player turnover is much less of an issue for Bayern, all of their matchday 16 are still with the league champions. In a slow summer of transfer activity, the arrival of Leon Goretzka and subsequent departure of Arturo Vidal looks to be the main change to the Bavarians' first team.

The former Schalke man started last season in scintillating form, with his late runs in to the box bringing four goals in his first eight starts. But a niggling injury sustained around the turn of the year provoked a drop in form, just at the time Bayern were confirming his future move.

Though far from identical in style, Goretzka, 23, is closer to Vidal than any of Bayern's other central options, with the possible exception of Renato Sanches. His box-to-box style and vision could well be critical to his new club this year. But with competition for places so stiff, he'll want to get off to a strong start and lift a first trophy at club level.

Boateng's future unclear

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng (picture-alliance/firo/J. Fromme)

Jerome Boateng could be on his way out of Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng's role at Bayern is somewhat less clear. The 29-year-old has been a key member of Bayern's side for seven years but now appears to be seeking a new challenge. After he reportedly turned down Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain appear to be favorites. 

But Bayern are not especially well stocked at center back, with Süle and Hummels the only other naturals in that position. If Boateng does leave, Bayern will surely sign a replacement, with Benjamin Pavard very much on their radar. But if that doesn't happen, or until it does, Boateng must still very much be in Kovac's thoughts. The Croatian coach must keep his player's mind on the job.

Hütter with tough act to follow

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Anex)

Adi Hütter has big shoes to fill at Eintracht Frankfurt

As numerous coaches have found out before him, following in the footsteps of an over-achiever can be a poisoned chalice. But for Adi Hütter it was a risk worth taking in order to take the step up from the Swiss league.

"He's doing a superb job so far under tricky circumstances," Frankfurt's sporting  director Bruno Hübner told the club's website recently. "What really impresses me is how he connects with his players. He does everything with so much enthusiasm, and it's fun to watch. The players are also willing to adapt to his new philosophy."

Hütter will hope those words ring true. Another giant slaying would do his long term prospects no harm whatsoever.

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

New coach, new season at Bayern Munich

DW recommends

Bayern Munich take consolation in Kovac as Frankfurt seal German Cup title

Frankfurt swept to a rousing German Cup win over favorites Bayern. A tactical tweak and some words of wisdom from coach Niko Kovac inspired the shock victory, something Bayern can take comfort in. (20.05.2018)  

Got, got, need: The Bundesliga's top 4 in the transfer market

With three weeks remaining to do business, the Bundesliga clubs in the Champions League still have time to improve their squads. But how has it gone so far and who still needs to bring players in? DW takes a look. (09.08.2018)  

Bayern Munich announce that Niko Kovac is to take over as coach at end of season

Bayern Munich have confirmed that the current Eintracht Frankfurt coach is to replace Jupp Heynckes, who is to retire at the end of the current campaign. Niko Kovac has spent the past two seasons in Frankfurt.   (13.04.2018)  

Bayern Munich’s sale of Arturo Vidal is a calculated risk worth taking

Arturo Vidal has been a mainstay of Bayern Munich’s midfield for the last three seasons, so his move to Barcelona comes as something of a surprise. But the German champions have the means to replace him without spending. (05.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New coach, new season at Bayern Munich  

Related content

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski staying at Bayern Munich, says Niko Kovac 08.08.2018

A chat with Niko Kovac has persuaded striker Robert Lewandowski that his future is with Bayern Munich. Kovac has also dismissed rumors of a move for Ante Rebic, while Jerome Boateng is unlikely to join Manchester United.

Bayern München Bundesliga Meisterfeier Schale

Bayern Munich and Europe’s serial title winners 06.08.2018

Bayern Munich have won six straight Bundesliga titles, but unprecedented runs of success are becoming commonplace across Europe. DW’s Matt Ford looks into the effect of serial title winners.

Fußball-Bundesligaspiel FC Bayern München - VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich’s sale of Arturo Vidal is a calculated risk worth taking 05.08.2018

Arturo Vidal has been a mainstay of Bayern Munich’s midfield for the last three seasons, so his move to Barcelona comes as something of a surprise. But the German champions have the means to replace him without spending.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 