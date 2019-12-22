German student asked to leave India after joining student protests: report

A German Physics student on Monday was reportedly asked to leave India by immigration authorities.
Jakob Lindenthal told Noida-based newspaper The Indian Express that he was given "oral instructions" to leave the country after having participated in student protests against a controversial citizenship bill.
"They said I may have to leave the country immediately for violating my student visa rules," Lindenthal told The Indian Express. "When I asked for a written letter, they returned my passport and said that I may leave. They said I will get the written letter but I did not receive one. Soon, I rushed back to IIT campus, booked my ticket, packed everything and left for the airport."
'Solidarity'
ChintaBAR, a leftist-leaning student body at the IIT Madras in Chennai, voiced solidarity with Lindenthal in a tweet.
"ChintaBAR extend solidarity and gratitude to Jakob Lindenthal, for being part of struggles to protect the rights of people in this country and his concern for humanity," it said.
The German Foreign Office told DW that the German Consulate General in Chennai was "in contact with the person concerned before his departure." However, it did not provide further details concerning his case and whether he was formally asked to leave India.
DW contacted Lindenthal but did not receive a response before publication. He reportedly missed an internal connecting flight, effectively stranding him in New Delhi until Christmas day.
Read more: Opinion: India's new citizenship act is unconstitutional
Mass protests
Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of students across India have protested against a proposed law that would provide citizenship opportunities for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Activists have called the bill discriminatory, saying it forms part of a government campaign aimed at disenfranchising Indian Muslims. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejected such claims.
In photos circulated by Indian media, the German national held a placard apparently equating the Indian government's practices with those of Nazi Germany. It read: "1933 to 1945 — we have been there."
Read more: India's Modi isn't alone in blocking internet amid protests
-
Author: Leah Carter