Germany's largest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has announced a plan to cut its current workforce by more than a third by the end of the decade.

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe on Monday announced a plan to shrink its workforce from the current 27,000 to 16,000 within six years.

Some 5,000 jobs in its European steel operations would be cut by the end of 2030 through "adjustments in production and administration," the company said, while a further 6,000 jobs would be outsourced or stripped away in business sales.

More to come...

rc/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)