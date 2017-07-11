German state vs. the far-right AfD: An unending duel

Test case? Suspected case? Observation case? When Germany's constitutional protectors, known as the "Verfassungsschutz," put out feelers for enemies of democracy, they have weapons of varying sharpness at their disposal.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been feeling the effects for several years. The far-right party that started out as a euroskeptic economists' movement in 2013 has become increasingly beholden to its far-right supporters over the years. Successive leaders, from Bernd Lucke to Frauke Petry, were ousted for being too "moderate" and willing to compromise with the established parties of the political mainstream.

In the AfD's brief history, regular media controversies have flared up over uses of Nazi-era rhetoric, or statements minimizing the Nazi era, made by prominent figures at the extreme end of the party. Usually they come from Björn Höcke, AfD leader in the state of Thuringia, who for a time represented what was known as the "Wing," the name of the AfD's hardcore section that the party itself banned last year when domestic intelligence announced plans to keep tabs on it.

Early AfD leaders Bernd Lucke (left) and Frauke Petry have both since abandoned the party

AfD and the extremists

But rhetoric aside, there have also been actual associations between the AfD and violent extremist neo-Nazis that have caught the attention of the "Verfassungsschutz", especially at local level where vetting is perhaps less rigorous.

This week, the AfD in the city of Kassel annulled the membership of Christian Wenzel, a prominent local neo-Nazi the party had put up as a candidate in a local council election. Wenzel had been a member of the now banned extremist organization Blood & Honor in the 1990s, and had recently been in contact with Stephan Ernst, the neo-Nazi convicted of murdering politician Walter Lübcke in June 2019.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster ARD reported this week that the AfD's leading candidate in Rhineland-Palatinate's upcoming election, Michael Frisch — considered a moderate — had employed a former member of the neo-Nazi National Democratic Party (NPD) named only as Benjamin S., who had been known to the local police as a potentially violent extremist in 2009.

Whenever such regional scandals are uncovered (often by journalists or anti-fascist researchers), the AfD has moved swiftly to detach itself from the relevant suspects. In fact, its national leaders have tried and failed to remove Björn Höcke from the party more than once, though his popularity among supporters and the party leadership has proved too strong.

Watch video 03:32 Ex-AfD spokesman: Migrants could be 'gassed'

Neo-Nazi influence on AfD has grown

But such cases keep popping up, and the RND news network and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported earlier this month that Germany's domestic intelligence agency has had enough. A report leaked to the outlets suggested that the agency believes the influence of neo-Nazi extremists on the AfD has grown especially strong over the last two years.

The agency, also known as the BfV, is now reportedly about to upgrade the entire party to a "suspected case" — as it did to the Wing in March 2020. That means the party could be pursuing policies that run counter to Germany's constitutional and democratic order.

Practically, this would also mean that the BfV would not be content with monitoring the party's publicly available statements — examining what its politicians and officials tell newspapers, say in speeches at party conferences or post on social media.

As a suspected case, the BfV could start wiretapping the party's phones, reading its emails and paying informants in its ranks to deliver info. And if the suspicion of extremism is confirmed, it becomes an "observation," which would give the domestic intelligence service an even freer hand for surveillance. Theoretically, the BfV as a domestic intelligence service can already use its entire toolbox against the AfD — and perhaps does.

The state branches of the domestic intelligence agency, which are autonomously controlled by the state governments, already have their own assessments of the AfD. For instance, the agencies of Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, where the party has been noticeably successful among the electorate, already classify their respective branches of the AfD as "suspect" cases.

Björn Höcke (right) is considered an extremist in the AfD

AfD calls itself a 'party of socially conservative democrats'

But even when it comes to the party as a whole, BfV President Thomas Haldenwang said as long ago as 2019 that there were "first actual indications of policies directed against the free democratic basic order."

That was when the national AfD was classified as a "test case" — and the AfD successfully defended itself against the classification before a Cologne court. The designation "test case" had a negative effect on the public, the court ruled, and such an encroachment on the rights of the AfD is "unlawful and also disproportionate."

Jörg Meuthen, one of two AfD chairmen, rejoiced: The "political instrumentalization" of the domestic intelligence agency against the AfD had failed, he said.

The Brandenburg AfD is also taking legal action against its classification, and the national AfD is likely to go to court again should the BfV upgrade the party to a suspect case. Its co-chairman Tino Chrupalla already said as much in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung at the end of December. The AfD is not an extremist party, he claimed, "but a party of socially conservative democrats."

Indeed, the AfD has applied to the Cologne Administrative Court to prohibit the BfV from classifying it as a suspect case and announcing this publicly. Among other arguments, it invoked the party's right to equal opportunity, especially in an election year.

In the meantime, the BfV has promised the court that it will take no action until proceedings are concluded. The AfD, and with it the public, can only conjecture whether the intelligence service has already made a decision internally and when it will announce it.