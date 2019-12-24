 German state considers bringing refugee children from Greece unilaterally | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 24.12.2019

Germany

German state considers bringing refugee children from Greece unilaterally

Several German state governments have said they would be prepared to take in refugee children from Greece. One state, Thuringia, has even suggested it would do so in the face of the refusal in Berlin.

At least one German state has said it was prepared to take in unaccompanied children from crowded refugee camps in Greece, in the face of refusal from the federal government in Berlin.

A spokesman for the Education and Youth Ministry in the eastern state of Thuringia told the DPA news agency on Monday that the state government was prepared to take in some of the children, even if the government in Berlin refused – though it would prefer a "coordinated aid operation directed by the federal interior ministry."

The European Commission has already urged Germany and other EU member states to take some of the children. However, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has already rejected calls from across the political spectrum.

The governments of three German states – Thuringia, Berlin, and Lower Saxony – wrote a letter to Seehofer in early December, urging him to come up with a solution to the problem. Another German state, Baden-Württemberg, has also said it would be prepared to take people in.

One of the signatories was Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Boris Pistorius, who told the Tagesspiegel newspaper on Monday that they had received no answer from his federal counterpart.

Refugee camp in Idomeni

Refugee camp in Idomeni

An unanswered letter

"I was in Lesbos in early November," he told the paper. "I saw hundreds of unaccompanied minors living outside the Moria camp in the mud in the olive groves, in tents made of garbage bags."

"I appeal now urgently to the federal interior minister to allow the willing states permission to take in young refugees," he said. "We cannot watch this misery any longer without doing anything."

According to the Greece-based National Center for Social Solidarity (EKKA), over 5,000 unaccompanied minors are currently living.

The mayors of several Greek islands have already warned of uncontrollable situations in their camps, many of which are chronically overcrowded, with occasionally violent demonstrations breaking out.

The situation is said to be particularly critical on the so-called hotspot islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos, and the Greek government has already attempted to move some refugees to the mainland.

Greek migrant camp buckles under huge number of arrivals

'Dishonest politics'

The Green party leader Robert Habeck has also joined the chorus of German opposition politicians, charities, and church organizations, urging the government to take action about the situation in Greece.

"Get the children out first," Habeck told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.

The suggestion earned Habeck a rebuke from Seehofer, who accused the Green party leader of "dishonest politics." Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Seehofer claimed he had been warning of the new wave of refugees for months, but "had not been taken seriously by too many people."

He argued that the government was already providing "massive help" in the Greek camps. "We have acted," Seehofer argued, whereas he had not noticed Habeck doing anything to solve the problem. Instead, he accused the Green party leader of "coming along at this transparent moment with an unhelpful proposal."

The government line, insisted on by several spokespeople in the last few days, is that the EU needs to come up with a joint solution. "Germany cannot do it on its own," government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Monday. In a regular press conference last week, another government spokesman described conditions in the Greek camps as "precarious" and "unsustainable" but insisted they were not life-threatening.

Other conservative German politicians, as well as the Free Democratic Party (FDP), have also warned against "creating incentives" for other refugees. But that Pistorius rejected the idea: "This is about a one-off humanitarian measure, that we owe to ourselves and our values," he said.

  • Aerial view of Moria's hotspot

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A view from above

    Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, some 12,000 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center.

  • Two girls in the Moira refugee camp

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Deep wounds

    A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

  • A group of refugees arriving in Lesbos

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A false dawn?

    In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

  • A policeman at the docks in Lesbos supervising a group of refugees

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    The wait begins

    After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

  • A woman in a refugee camp making bread

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Keeping the tradition alive

    An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

  • A young man awaiting medical attention in a clinic

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A soothing hand

    Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

  • A pile of life jackets next to two boats

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Discarded dreams

    A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

  • A group of refugees carrying their belongings

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Monotonous routine

    More than 8,600 people are currently stuck in Moria. Waiting in line has become their main daily activity. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

  • A group of refugees preparing to board a boat

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    From the frying pan into the fire

    A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece.

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)


