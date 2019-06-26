German spy agency must be more transparent with press, rules court

For years, Germany's foreign intelligence agency (BND) has invited a select number of journalists for background briefing sessions — but those previously exclusive meetings are now set to change.

Germany's Federal Administrative Court ruled on Monday that the BND must publically disclose the dates of the discussions, the journalists who were invited and the topics that were discussed.

The court ruled that the BND "did not sufficiently explain" what public interests would be violated by disclosing the information.

"Providing this information does not create or significantly increase the risk of drawing conclusions about the work and the methods of the BND," the court said in its decision.

The case was brought by Jost Müller-Neuhof, a legal policy correspondent with the Berlin-based Der Tagesspiegel, after the BND denied his request for the information in the spring of 2017.

Consequences for government agencies

The legal team representing the intelligence agency defended the meetings, saying that the BND wasn't revealing any secrets, reported the taz newspaper.

The background meetings typically involved some 30 personally invited journalists who were not allowed to quote the agency afterward.

Diplomatic problems could arise, however, if a journalist were to list the BND as the source behind an assessment of certain developments abroad.

Müller-Neuhof argued that since the BND rarely holds public press conferences, the contents of its exclusive background discussions need to be made more transparent.

"If the content isn't confidential, why should the circumstances of the meeting remain secret?" Remo Klinger, the lawyer representing the journalist, told the court last week.

Journalists affected?

Wednesday's ruling had been watched closely by both journalists and government agencies, as it could have a massive effect on the way public agencies carry out their work with the press.

If the intelligence agency and other public bodies are required to give out information from their background talks with journalists, it could lead to briefings being stopped altogether, the BND's legal team argued.

That would effectively cut off a source of information for journalists looking for important analysis or information for them to further research.

Despite concerns about how public agencies will proceed, Müller-Neuhof told Die Zeit that he thinks it is unlikely they will do away with background briefings.

"The state will always have an interest in making its topics public," he told the paper.

