 German soldiers probed over amorous flower drop by military helicopter | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 14.08.2020

Germany

Who says German's aren't romantic? The military and police are investigating two soldiers after they used an army helicopter to pursue love but potentially breached air traffic laws along the way.

A German military helicopter (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schulze)

At least two German soldiers are being investigated for allegedly breaching air traffic laws after they delivered flowers to a fiancee using an army helicopter, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

The Bundeswehr (German military) personnel flew over the village of Arnsberg-Holzen in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and dropped a white package that was collected by a woman and reportedly contained a bouquet of flowers, local media reported. 

"The precise circumstances are still under examination," police said, adding that investigations were directed against at least two members of the armed forces – a 44-year-old local man and the pilot. 

Authorities are also investigating how a military helicopter stationed in Nörvenich, near Cologne, had been used for personal purposes.

Read more: Germany: Laptop-stealing wild boar could be shot

Helicopter frightens horses

Authorities were alerted by a local resident, who contacted the police because the low-flying helicopter on Monday frightened some horses in the meadow.

According to witnesses, the helicopter descended to around five to ten meters above the ground.  

Local news agency the Westfalenpost tweeted: "Helicopter over Arnsberg-Holzen leaves horses in panic: Outraged Holzenerin {local

villagers}: "Bundeswehr rescue helicopter was misused for private reasons." A mare loses her unborn foal."

 

