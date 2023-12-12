  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
ConflictsMali

German soldiers leave Mali as MINUSMA ends

Theresa Tropper
December 12, 2023

For a decade German soldiers had been deployed to Mali as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force. But Mali's ruling junta demanded the end of the mission that was once created to help stabilise the country as it battled a jihadist insurgency.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a5iD
Skip next section Similar stories from Mali

Similar stories from Mali

A view of MINUSMA soldiers next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

The so-called "Islamic State" claims to have killed a man who worked for German forces supporting the UN's Mali mission.
PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Africa

More on Conflicts from Africa

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Chairperson of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reacts while addressing the ECOWAS head of states and government in Abuja on July 30, 2023.

Niger coup puts ECOWAS to the test

The bloc prepares to hold a special summit on Thursday. What steps can it now realistically take?
ConflictsAugust 9, 202301:26 min
Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade wave a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

How could Wagner Group revolt impact Africa?

Could the conflict between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin spill over into Africa?
ConflictsJune 29, 202302:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Palestinians gather in the city center to demonstrate in support of Gaza in Ramallah

Protests across Middle East in solidarity with Gaza

Amid the Israeli bombardment, Palestinians have rallied in solidarity or gone on strike to show their support for Gaza.
ConflictsDecember 12, 202302:10 min
US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood and British Ambassdor to the UN Barbara Woodward attend a United Nations Security Council meeting on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

US vetoes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

The Security Council vote was 13 to 1, with Britain abstaining. The US said the resolution was "divorced from reality."
ConflictsDecember 9, 202301:51 min
Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis huddle on the bed of a truck.

Civilians flee as combat rages in Gaza's biggest cities

As Israel's fighting in Gaza intensifies, civilians are seeking shelter in desolate camps, unable to meet basic needs.
ConflictsDecember 8, 202302:22 min
Show more