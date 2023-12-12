German soldiers leave Mali as MINUSMA ends

ConflictsMaliGerman soldiers leave Mali as MINUSMA endsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMaliTheresa Tropper12/12/2023December 12, 2023For a decade German soldiers had been deployed to Mali as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force. But Mali's ruling junta demanded the end of the mission that was once created to help stabilise the country as it battled a jihadist insurgency.https://p.dw.com/p/4a5iDAdvertisement