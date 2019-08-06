 German soldier barred from leaving Turkey | News | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German soldier barred from leaving Turkey

The 21-year-old from the western state of Hesse has not been told why he cannot leave Turkey. The incident comes a month after Turkey detained a German soldier for allegedly spreading "terrorist propoganda" on Facebook.

A soldier's uniform with the German flag

A German soldier is being held in Turkey for unknown reasons, the German Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

Turkish authorities are requiring the 21-year-old man to present himself to law enforcement once a week until further notice.

Germany's embassy in Turkey said it had been in contact with the soldier, adding that Turkey had not named any political reasons for his arrest.

The soldier is currently stationed in Stadtallendorf in the central German state Hesse. He had traveled to Istanbul privately and had no travel ban in Turkey, German newspaper Oberhessische Presse reported.

The incident comes a month after the arrest of 36-year-old Osman B., who is also from Hesse.

Read more: On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: Author Asli Erdogan speaks

Watch video 03:59

Green MP: Germany should pressure Turkey more

According to two German public broadcasters and the Süddeutscher Zeitung daily, Osman B. has been accused of spreading "terrorist propaganda” on his Facebook page.

If convicted, he could be imprisoned for several years.

The German Foreign Office said Wednesday that a 43-year-old German man has also been barred from leaving Turkey.

He had performed as a musician for an association that the Turkish authorities accuse of supporting terrorism.

In response to the flurry of arrests, the German Foreign Office has updated its travel guidelines, warning tourists to be mindful of what they have posted or liked on social media prior to travelling to Turkey.

jcg/amp (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Another German citizen arrested in Turkey for political reasons: German media

A man has reportedly been arrested in Turkey for posts he shared on Facebook. A series of arrests of German citizens in recent years has strained relations between the two countries. (07.08.2019)  

Journalist Deniz Yucel's detention was illegal: Turkish court

The constitutional court found that Deniz Yucel was falsely imprisoned by authorities. Judges unanimously agreed that his freedom of speech was infringed upon by the state for his work as a journalist. (28.06.2019)  

Germany wary as Istanbul votes under shadow of Erdogan

As the re-run elections in Istanbul approaches, Germany — Turkey's top trading partner — has called for fair elections. Why is this election so significant? Is this the beginning of the end for President Erdogan’s party? (21.06.2019)  

On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: Author Asli Erdogan speaks

For four months, Turkish author Asli Erdogan sat behind bars in an Istanbul prison. Now living in exile, she spoke to DW about the political situation in her homeland, and the long-term trauma inflicted by torture. (24.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Green MP: Germany should pressure Turkey more  

Related content

Türkische und deutsche Fahnen

Another German citizen arrested in Turkey for political reasons: German media 06.08.2019

A man has reportedly been arrested in Turkey for posts he shared on Facebook. A series of arrests of German citizens in recent years has strained relations between the two countries.

Syrien ein Kämpfer zündet eine IS Flagge an

German woman arrested for 'Islamic State' membership 07.08.2019

Federal prosecutors claim she lived in seized houses in Iraq and worked in an IS hospital: Now they have charged the wife of an alleged IS fighter with terrorism, war crimes and weapons offenses.

Kirgistan- Ex-Präsident Almazbek Atambayev

Kyrgyzstan's former president arrested at the second attempt 08.08.2019

Almazbek Atambayev, who ruled the Asian state from 2011 to 2017, was detained after raids on his residence. Troops stormed his home the previous day in a failed attempt that saw one commando lose his life.

Advertisement