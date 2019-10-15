German soccer club FC St. Pauli symbol listed on UK counterterrorism guide

The UK Counter Terrorism Police has distributed a document to schools and hospitals with a number of symbols for public sector workers to be wary of — including that of German football club St. Pauli.

The second division outfit's famous emblem, which often appears on flags among the crowd, features a skull and crossbow and was deemed to be such a threat to the security of British nationals, that it was necessary to make teachers, doctors and nurses aware of it.

A number of other symbols were also included on the list under the heading Left Wing Signs & Symbols Aid as part of a government crackdown on combating terrorism. Groups such as Stand Up to Racism and United Against Fascism had their logos included in the report.

Pride

FC St. Pauli, who are based in Hamburg and whose Millerntor stadium lies just a few steps away from the Reeperbahn district, are renowned for having a left-leaning, anti-fascist following and have expressed support for the Kurdish plight in the Middle East, held banners welcoming refugees, and been involved with confrontations with neo-Nazis and hooligans at away games on a number of occasions.

The 24-page document that was presented in public sector briefings last summer was uncovered by British newspaper The Guardian and also noted Greenpeace, Stop the Badger Cull and Extinction Rebellion as possible terror threats, along with images of a swastika, emblems representing jihadi groups and the National Front.

In response to the notification, St. Pauli defender James Lawrence was keen to show his support, saying he was "proud" of what the club they stood for. "Proud of the values we have. Proud to play for St. Pauli. Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist, Anti-Sexist and Anti-Homophobic. What's not to like!"

St. Pauli's official Twitter account acknowledged the 27-year-old's encouraging words by saying: "Well said, James. Nothing for us to add really, apart from lots of love for James perhaps."