 German sloth sets record as world′s oldest | News | DW | 15.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German sloth sets record as world's oldest

Paula, who lives in a German zoo, set a new record as the world's oldest known two-toed sloth. She was entered for the title ahead of World Sloth Day on October 20.

A sloth, Paula, hangs from a branch in a zoo as a man takes a photograph of her

A 50-year-old sloth in a German zoo world has slept her way into the Guinness Book of Records, as the oldest known sloth alive.

Paula's title was confirmed on Tuesday, said Jutta Heuer, a curator at the zoo and an authority on sloths in Europe.

The two-toed sloth arrived at Bergzoo in Halle in 1971 and celebrated her 50th birthday at the zoo in June.

Paula the sloth hangs from a branch

Paula came from South America when she was 2-years-old

Read more: Scientists find evidence of prehistoric man-vs-giant sloth battle

She was estimated to have been at least 2-years-old when she arrived from South America, via the UK.

For more than 20 years, zoo staff thought that Paula was male. They only discovered she was female in 1995 following an ultrasound scan, according to Guinness World Records.

"There is no known specimen in a zoo or in the wild that has clocked up more years," Heuer said.

According to Heuer, there were a total of 65 sloths in German zoos and 266 in the whole of Europe as of the end of 2018.

In the wild, the typical lifespan for two-toed sloths is around 20 years; in captivity, that increases to 30–40 years.

Watch video 01:37

Sloths: Just hanging around

DW recommends

Scientists find evidence of prehistoric man-vs-giant sloth battle

Fossilized footprints in New Mexico tell a tale of pursuit, misdirection and evasion between ancient humans and the strong giant sloth. The rare find could shed light on how man hunted prey — possibly to extinction. (26.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sloths: Just hanging around  

Related content

Deutschland Binz auf Rügen | Sandkünstler arbeiten an Rekordburg

Sandcastle in Germany sets new world record 05.06.2019

An international team of artists succeeded in building a sandcastle that is almost a meter higher than the previous record holder. The triumph came two years after a similar attempt to break the record ended in tragedy.

Film - Dinner for One oder Der 90. Geburtstag

Dinner for One: Germany's cult British classic to air on UK TV for first time 31.12.2018

The sketch with British stars started out in English music halls. Its filmed version holds the Guinness World Record for the most repeated TV program. But the classic has never aired on British television — until now.

Deutschland Weltgrößtes Schlumpftreffen in Lauchringen

German town claims biggest Smurf gathering record 17.02.2019

Organizers of the event in southern Germany have said they gathered more than 2,000 Smurfs. Participants had to cover every part of their body in either blue paint or in a costume.

Advertisement