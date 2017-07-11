German shot on way to Kabul airport amid scramble to escape Taliban — live updates

German man shot while trying to reach airport

German national shot en route to airport

A German man was shot while traveling to the airport in Kabul and is being treated, a German government spokesperson said.

The person, described as a civilian, is being treated and is not in a life-threatening condition.

"A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger," deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said.

A spokesperson later said the man had been flown out of Afghanistan.

German military sending helicopters to Kabul

The German military is sending two special forces helicopters to Kabul to assist with evacuations, reported German news magazine Der Spiegel.

The choppers are specially designed for hostage rescues and can land in tightly packed cities.

The German Bundeswehr plans on using the helicopters to airlift small groups out of the Kabul airport and other Taliban-controlled areas in Afghanistan, Der Spiegel reported.

German military aircraft have so far evacuated more than 1600 people since Monday.

German politicians have been calling for more evacuation flights, particularly in areas outside of Kabul.

There have been growing calls in recent days from German politicians for evacuations to be carried out in other parts of the country.

Taliban killed members of Hazara ethnic minority

Amnesty International says the Taliban were responsible for the torture and killing of several members of Afghanistan's Hazara ethnic minority last month.

The rights group said Friday that its researchers in spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6.

It said six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death.

The head of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said the brutality of the killings was "a reminder of the Taliban's past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring."

The rights group warned that many more killings may be occurring but are so far unreported, because the Taliban have cut cellphone services in many of the areas they've captured to prevent images from being published.

Amnesty warned that the killings of the Hazara minority were a warning of 'what Taliban rule may bring'

Afghanistan to top agenda during Merkel-Putin talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow on Friday amid the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

Merkel is heading to Russia on the one-year anniversary of Putin critic Alexei Navalny's poisoning with a Soviet-developed nerve agent. He fell gravely ill while on a plane flying over Siberia on August 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US and Russia to work together on the situation in Afghanistan, in two separate phone calls, according to a statement on Thursday night.

In his call with Biden, Macron stressed the absolute need for close international coordination among the allies present in Afghanistan to rescue embassy staff, local employees and other Afghans at risk, the Elysee Palace said.

In his call with Putin, Macron discussed expectations of the Taliban, including breaking with international terror groups, combating drugs and weapons trafficking, and respecting women's rights.

Taliban face financial squeeze from West

The speed of the Taliban's capture of Afghanistan last weekend has left the West scrambling to curtail the Islamist militants' grip on the country.

Military action has been all but ruled out and instead the United States and its NATO allies have turned to financial warfare.

US President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve have frozen billions of dollars in Afghan currency reserves held in the US.

Nearly $9 billion (€7.7 billion) in assets are kept in the US and other countries, including $1.3 billion in gold and more than $300 million in international currencies.

Several countries have cut development aid and the International Monetary Fund has refused to release foreign exchange reserve assets that the Taliban could turn into hard currency. Read more about the likely cash crunch here.

Afghan governor, police chiefs detained or missing — report

Several former Afghan government officials are missing or being held by the Taliban, the Afghan news site Tolo reported Friday.

Citing relatives, Tolo said Abdul Wali Wahidzai, the former governor of the eastern Laghman province, and Lotfullah Kamram, the former police chief of the province, remain in custody after surrendering to the Taliban at the weekend.

Mohammad Hashem Ghalji, the former police chief from a suburb of Ghazni, is also missing.

Their detention comes despite the militant group declaring an amnesty on military or civil service workers under the country's ousted government.

Maas blames spy agency for Afghanistan failures

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has blamed the country's BND intelligence service for the failure to predict the speedy fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

"The BND has obviously made a wrong assessment of the situation, just like other [intelligence] services," Maas told the news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Friday.

He said the secret service bears considerable responsibility for the foreign policy debacle surrounding the mission in Afghanistan.

"The decisions that were made on the basis of these erroneous reports were made to the best of our knowledge and belief," Maas added. "But they were wrong in the end," with catastrophic consequences.

The minister said there would be reforms in the way Germany's spy agencies work and intelligence from other agencies would be scrutinized more thoroughly.

Germany evacuates more than 1,600 people

The German military, the Bundeswehr, wrote on Twitter that it has evacuated more than 1,600 people on 11 flights.

The latest flight, an Airbus A400M military transporter with 161 people on board, landed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, early Friday.

Paratroopers, police officers, a crisis support team and other specialists are on-site to provide security and support.

The military said more flights are expected to leave Friday.

The German government has pledged to help bring all citizens and local Afghan staff who worked for the German military, aid groups or news organizations out of the country.

Germany's commanding officer in Kabul, Gen. Jens Arlt, said the evacuation has been hampered by a large number of people outside Kabul airport hoping to get onto planes out of Afghanistan.

Tense NATO talks set to discuss relations with Taliban

NATO foreign ministers are to discuss their ongoing evacuations on Afghanistan later Friday.

Foreign ministers will also seek to establish how they can deal with the Taliban going forward.

The alliance also promised to maintain support for the Afghan people despite the military withdrawal, but it is unclear how this can be done if the Taliban control state institutions.

NATO maintains a civilian presence of some 800, including many Afghans, in the Central Asian nation, but no longer has a single military personnel member on the ground, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg this week.

Alliance member states, including the United States, Britain and Turkey, still have boots on the ground, mainly to protect Kabul airport and coordinate evacuation flights.

Germany pulled the last of its troops out in June, but has sent 600 soldiers to help with evacuations.

Earlier Friday, a NATO official said that more than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital.

The military alliance is facing mounting pressure as images of the chaos and desperation in Afghanistan are shared around the world.

Social media giants step up security to protect Afghan users

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have introduced new measures to protect users in Afghanistan after the Taliban's lightning takeover.

Following recommendations from activists, journalists and civil society groups, Facebook said users can now shield their posts from people they don't know.

The social media giant has temporarily removed the ability to view a user's friend list and search an accounts friends list in Afghanistan, to guard against the risk of targeting people possibly wanted by the Taliban.

Users of Facebook-owned Instagram in Afghanistan will receive notifications informing them of methods to protect their accounts.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported a Taliban WhatsApp helpline allowing citizens to report looting had been shut down.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp said it is blocking the group's accounts on its networks as it is viewed as a terrorist organization.

Taliban hunting blacklisted Afghans; relative of DW journalist shot dead

The Taliban have begun rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people with suspected links to the previous Afghan administration, according to a report by a Norwegian intelligence group.

The Norwegian Center for Global Analyses (RHIPTO) said the militant group is "intensifying the hunt-down of all individuals and collaborators with the former regime."

It said if they are not successful, the group is targeting and arresting family members and punishing them according to Shariah Law.

Taliban fighters hunting a DW journalist have shot dead one member of his family and seriously injured another, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Taliban were conducting a house-to-house search to try and find the journalist, who now works in Germany.

Other relatives were able to escape at the last moment and are now on the run.

The Taliban are attempting to present a more moderate image since seizing Afghanistan's capital on Sunday.

They have pledged full amnesty for all who worked with the Western-backed, elected Afghan government.

Evacuation total surpasses 18,000, NATO official says

The effort to evacuate foreigners and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan is in full swing, a NATO official told Reuters news agency. The official said more than 18,000 people have been evacuated since Sunday.

Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport, the official who declined to be identified said.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, said the United States has evacuated around 9,000 people, including around 3,000 on Thursday.

A White House official said they included 350 US citizens, their families, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and vulnerable Afghan nationals.

The US State Department said Thursday it was sending more consular officers to Kabul and other locations, including Qatar and Kuwait, to help with the evacuation effort.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said 6,000 fully processed people were currently at the airport in Kabul and would soon be boarding planes.

He added Washington would nearly double the number of consular officers in Kabul, without disclosing how many are deployed.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted Thursday that his country has so far evacuated more than 1,000 people.



