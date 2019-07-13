German-Russian relations lauded at bilateral Petersburg Dialogue

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the 2019 Petersburg Dialogue, a two-day bilateral civil society forum being held this year in the German town of Königswinter near Bonn.

Maas and Lavrov's attendance is the first time since 2012 that high-ranking government officials from both countries have taken part in the Petersburg dialogue.

Read more: Russia sanctions debate deepens Germany's east-west divide

The German Foreign Ministry said the discussions were centered on preservation of the nuclear agreement with Iran, the future of arms control and the situation in eastern Ukraine. Relations between Russia and Germany have been strained over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The conflict and annexation have earned Moscow international condemnation, along with sanctions.

Maas said that although Germany and Russia have different positions on eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, the two countries need to "work together on the political level" to find solutions, adding that the "constructive participation" of Russia was necessary to solve international issues.

"Hardly any of the urgent issues facing the world can be solved without Russia," said Maas.

Read more: German firms slam costly US sanctions against Russia

Agreement on Iran

Maas and Lavrov also discussed the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed by 8 countries including Russia and Germany, and was hobbled after the US dropped out in May 2018.

The German minister pointed out that Berlin still adheres to the deal, and that the US withdrawal was "unexplained."

"No one wants to see escalation in the region," said Maas.

Lavrov called the nuclear deal a "breakthrough" for the region, and accused the US of violating international law by dropping out.

Russia's "European partners" should have taken a more principled stance on the issue, Lavrov remarked.

"All of the participants need to be involved in the process of helping implement and maintain the plan of action," said Lavrov.

The EU has been trying to salvage the nuclear deal, but has been unable to circumvent the crippling effect of US sanctions on Iran's economy. Iran has responded by enriching more uranium. Maas said on Thursday that Iran's actions were not acceptable.

Read more: Iran calls EU efforts to save nuclear deal inadequate

Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas meeting at the Petersburg Dialogue on July 18

Tensions easing?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin were invited to the Petersburg dialogue last March, sparking high hopes for a reset in bi-lateral relations.

Although the two leaders decided not to attend, over 300 representatives from both countries did come to promote ties between Russian and German civil society.

"Today we have seen the potential of both our countries and societies in many areas," said Maas.

"Even though we currently have fundamentally different views on many issues, dialogue with Russia remains necessary. We will not find answers to urgent international issues without Moscow. What is more, we can only achieve lasting peace in Europe if we work together."

"I believe that we have momentum that we need to use

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany History revisited Not every politician is lucky enough to visit the historic site of a peaceful revolution 25 years on. Gorbachev came to mark the anniversary at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on November 9, 2014.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany German favorite June 13, 1989: Gorbachev visits West Germany's then capital, Bonn. The Berlin Wall still stands, and an end to Germany's division is not in sight. Yet Germans already hail the Soviet leader as a bringer of peace. Among Christian Democratic (CDU) voters, Gorbachev is much more popular than CDU Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the time.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Figurehead for Leipzig Gorbachev's "perestroika" (restructuring) and "glasnost" (openness) served as a template for Leipzig's Monday demonstrations. East Germany's ruling SED party felt his new teachings were so dangerous that the Stasi secret police withdrew from circulation Soviet magazines with articles on Gorbachev.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Sweater summit Working out the modalities of German unity: Outdoors and clad in thick sweaters, Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Mikhail Gorbachev spun the wheel of history on July 15, 1990. Moscow was not going to stand in the way of a united Germany.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Elder statesman and star Two years later, Gorbachev was no longer Soviet leader, but he and his wife Raissa won people's hearts once again on a visit to Germany on March 6, 1992. Here, the popular couple lifted a stein at Munich's Hofbräuhaus.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Gorbi in Weimar Thousands of Germans wrote letters to Gorbachev, and felt as if they were writing to a good friend. "[He] was alive compared to other Soviet officials who came across as stiff as mummies," wrote Michael from Lüneburg. On September 5, 1994, a pleased-looking Gorbachev visited Goethe's residence in Weimar.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Pop star meets superstar Both German rock legend Udo Lindenberg (left) and Gorbachev were no longer at the height of their careers as the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall rolled around in 1999. Yet the Russian leader with the human touch was still immensely popular in Germany.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany No stranger to showbiz Gorbachev made it to the cover of "Time" magazine 15 times — a feat Karl Lagerfeld could only dream about. Yet in Hamburg in 2003, Gorbachev was not above presenting the designer with the World Fashion Award.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany It's only rock 'n' roll What do 50 years of rock 'n' roll history have in common with the former Soviet leader? Admittedly, not much. Nonetheless, famed German TV host Thomas Gottschalk (right) invited Gorbachev to celebrate the genre's anniversary on April 17, 2004, in Hannover. The guest of honor rubbing shoulders with rock and TV icons proved not at all awkward. Author: Iveta Ondruskova / Volker Wagener



Problems remain

But despite the positive rhetoric on Thursday, sanctions against Russia are set to continue until at least 2020, and Moscow is still accused of violating the Minsk agreement, a set international rules aimed at solving the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov told the Rheinische Post newspaper on Thursday that the sanctions regime against Russia was doing damage to European budgets and job numbers. Some German politicians in the east of the country have even called for the sanctions to be lifted.

Read more: Russia sanctions debate deepens Germany's east-west divide

There is also concern in Germany over the emergence of Russia's "soft power" apparatus, either through state-controlled media, or oppression of free speech and civil society.

A former CDU cabinet member in Merkel's government and chairman of the Petersburg dialogue, Ronald Pofalla, has welcomed Maas and Lavrov's meeting at the dialogue as a positive step.

However Pofalla told DW on Tuesday that the "illegal annexation" of Crimea by Russia, the deadly violence in eastern Ukraine and the oppression of civil society will "never be acceptable."

Read more: Vladimir Putin interview: Liberal idea has 'outlived its purpose'

"We will continue to work on rebuilding trust among people, trust that was called into doubt by political differences," said Maas in a press release.

The first Petersburg dialogue was held in 2001 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, after which the dialogue is named.

Watch video 01:32 Share Germany needs more Russian gas Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37xbd Germany needs more Russian gas because of energy transition away from nuclear and coal

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.