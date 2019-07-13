German-Russian relations lauded at bilateral Petersburg Dialogue

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the 2019 Petersburg Dialogue, a two-day bilateral civil society forum being held this year in the German town of Königswinter near Bonn.

Maas and Lavrov's attendance is the first time since 2012 that high-ranking government officials from both countries have taken part in the Petersburg dialogue.

The German Foreign Ministry said the discussions were centered on preservation of the nuclear agreement with Iran, the future of arms control and the situation in eastern Ukraine. Relations between Russia and Germany have been strained over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The conflict and annexation have earned Moscow international condemnation, along with sanctions.

Maas said that although Germany and Russia have different positions on eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, the two countries need to "work together on the political level" to find solutions, adding that the "constructive participation" of Russia was necessary to solve international issues.

"Hardly any of the urgent issues facing the world can be solved without Russia," said Maas.

Agreement on Iran

Maas and Lavrov also discussed the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed by 8 countries including Russia and Germany, and was hobbled after the US dropped out in May 2018.

The German minister pointed out that Berlin still adheres to the deal, and that the US withdrawal was "unexplained."

"No one wants to see escalation in the region," said Maas.

Lavrov called the nuclear deal a "breakthrough" for the region, and accused the US of violating international law by dropping out. Russia's "European partners" have taken a more principled stance on the issue, Lavrov remarked.

Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas meeting at the Petersburg Dialogue on July 18

Tensions easing?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin were invited to the dialogue last March, sparking high hopes for a reset in bi-lateral relations.

Although the two leaders decided not to attend, over 300 representatives from both countries did come to promote ties between Russian and German civil society.

"Today we have seen the potential of both our countries and societies in many areas," said Maas.

"Even though we currently have fundamentally different views on many issues, dialogue with Russia remains necessary. We will not find answers to urgent international issues without Moscow. What is more, we can only achieve lasting peace in Europe if we work together."

Problems remain

A former CDU cabinet member in Merkel's government and chairman of the Petersburg dialogue, Ronald Pofalla, has welcomed Maas and Lavrov's meeting at the dialogue as a positive step.

However Pofalla told DW on Tuesday that the "illegal annexation" of Crimea by Russia, the deadly violence in eastern Ukraine and the oppression of civil society would "never be acceptable."

"We will continue to work on rebuilding trust among people, trust that was called into doubt by political differences," said Maas in a press release.

The first Petersburg dialogue was held in 2001 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, after which the dialogue is named.

