German rugby aiming to punch historic 2027 World Cup ticket

Germany's men have a chance to make rugby history in 2025. A strong outing at the European championship could see them qualify for the World Cup in two years' time.

The start of the Six Nations in February will have many rugby union fans excited about watching some of the best European players in action. But beyond the headline competition lies an historic European championship, a tournament for the continent's second-tier nations who in 2025 have a sports-changing chance on the line.

This year's championship will act as the qualifier for the men's rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027, and for the first time there are four spots up for grabs. In the year Germany's rugby union will celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the men's team has a chance to make history.

"I know Germany isn't waiting on it [whether they qualify or not], but it is a great moment for German rugby," head coach Mark Kuhlmann told DW.

"In Germany, I think we need success or a hero. How much tennis interest was there in the country before Boris Becker or in cycling before Jan Ullrich? I think we need a hero that grabs people's attention and we need success as a team and a World Cup spot would certainly do that."

This new qualification format offers more teams the chance to be involved, as the 2027 World Cup will have 24 teams rather than 20 (the case since 1999). The European Championship offers four direct qualification spots for the final tournament in Australia, and one further spot, won through the worldwide repechage. Germany are in a group with Romania, Belgium and Portugal, the latter having qualified for the last World Cup and exciting fans with their adventurous displays. With points awarded for a loss within seven points as well as for scoring at least 3 more tries than your opponent, every result is decisive.

Mark Kuhlmann has been the head coach of Germany's men's rugby team for five years and is hoping to guide his team to the next level Image: Jürgen Kessler/Kessler-Sportfotografie/IMAGO

Just make rugby visible!

Sevens rugby – a faster, more simplified version of the game – is very popular, and Germany's team has made some splashes recently, but Kuhlmann believes that German rugby can capture the imagination of the public, if given the chance.

"Sevens is easier to understand. 15s is like a chess board and with lots of tactics. The rules are not as well known, but if it's on TV regularly then you get used to it. I like to watch sport in my own time, and I'm not a basketball expert but the more I watch it, the more I understand," Kuhlmann said.

"But the sport has to be on. You don't need to be an expert to appreciate performance."

The same could be said of Germany's team after all it has gone through in recent years. After the arrival and departure of a billionaire benefactor, three different coaches and three years out of the European championship, Germany have certainly taken the long way around to arrive at this moment. But, with six players now playing in the top two divisions in France, improved fitness levels and more experience, Kuhlmann believes this team is ready.

"As a former player, I know what it's like. It's part of a life in sport," Kuhlmann said of the challenges the team has faced in recent years.

"Rugby is a team sport. You need three to four years to get a team to the top level. We were at the bottom with our backs against the wall, but we have consistently developed and worked and now we need to take the next step."

German rugby ready for a boom

The concept of relegation from and promotion to the Six Nations has long been discussed. With Portugal and Georgia establishing themselves as leading contenders in Europe's second tier, it's clear the market for rugby is expanding. Germany look to be a few years away from leading that charge, but Kuhlmann believes if they can reach a higher standard in the years ahead, they might have the chance.

"There are other markets beyond the Six Nations," Kuhlmann said. "The idea of Georgia being promoted has been talked about before. It's a country that produces fantastic rugby players, but it's also clear that there are economic questions at play. If Germany were there, I think the door would have been opened."

Before then though, Germany has to establish a stronger rugby base at home. While Kuhlmann is delighted that he has more players of a higher quality to call upon, as a sport, rugby is still trying to develop a stronger base.

"It would be good if the Bundesliga level could be a bit higher. The competition is not good enough. There are two to three games a year that are good, but many games are decided by 50 points," Kuhlmann said. "And children must have fun with it. Rugby is perfect for that. At that age, it's not about whether you're a second row or a fly-half, it's about enthusiasm and enjoyment."

Time to make history

Kuhlmann is aiming for a surprise upset in their first game in Romania to set up a likely decisive finale at home against Belgium, a nation in a similar stage of development to Germany.

"I'm super proud of the work the lads have put in. Now, maybe we need just that little but of luck but most of all I'd like to see 18,000 fans out in Kassel for the home game. We shouldn't be satisfied with 5,000, and maybe that can be the difference too."

In the same way there is more to rugby in Africa than world champions South Africa, there is more to rugby in Europe than France and Ireland. Anyone who saw Portugal and Georgia at the last World Cup knows that. Now it's time to find out whether Germany's moment has come.

