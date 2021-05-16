 German rock musician Udo Lindenberg turns 75 | Music | DW | 16.05.2021

Music

German rock musician Udo Lindenberg turns 75

He's witnessed many ups and downs in his long career, having released 52 albums! But there isn't a single thing the German rock legend regrets. His latest song is called "The Same Again."

  • Udo Lindenberg statue

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Monument for a living legend

    How many celebrities can boast that a statue has been put up in their honor? Living legend Udo Lindenberg has been rocking Germany for over five decades and is not ready yet to retire. The large bronze statue behind him, however, didn't hold very long. Three years after it was erected, it needed to be restored. A smaller, temporary replacement statue was even stolen.

  • Udo Lindenberg at the drums

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    A drumming career

    Udo always loved the drums, even as a child. He left home at the age of 15, waited tables in the western German city of Düsseldorf and performed at various gigs in bars. After some time spent abroad, Udo landed in Hamburg. He met German band leader Peter Herbolzheimer, and soon became increasingly in demand as a studio musician.

  • Udo Lindenberg and Klaus Doldinger performing

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Jazz-rock with Doldinger

    In 1970, Klaus Doldinger, a renowned jazz musician, heard Udo play and invited him to join his new band, Passport. Udo was the band's drummer for three years. "That music was something else," he says recalling those early days.

  • Singer Udo Lindenberg and director Peter Zadek

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    The Panic Orchestra

    After his stint with Passport, Udo started his first rock band in 1973: the Panik Orchestra. No musician before him had dared play rock music with German lyrics, sharing tales about life and its longings, about ordinary people, drinking and partying. By 1978, Udo and his band were big stars in Germany. Pictured above: Udo and theater director Peter Zadek celebrating the band's fifth anniversary.

  • Udo Lindenberg performing in East Berlin in 1983 at the Palast der Republik

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Cult song

    Udo really wanted to perform in East Germany when the country was still divided. Cheeky as ever, he wrote a song, "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special train to Pankow), pleading with East German leader Honecker to let him play in East Berlin. His wish was granted in 1983 — under the watchful eyes of East Germany's Stasi secret police. The Stasi actually had a 108-page long file on the musician.

  • Udo Lindenberg meeting fans in 1989

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    A man of the people

    Udo Lindenberg may come across as aloof as he usually wears sunglasses. But the rock star actually enjoys mingling with his fans, as shown in this photo from 1989. He chats with people, gives autographs, and doesn't shy away from selfies. Fans love the moment when he pushes his shades down his nose, allowing them to peer into his eyes.

  • Udo Lindenberg dancing in front of the Hotel Atlantic in 2008

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    At home in a luxury hotel

    For the past 20 years, Udo has called a suite in one of Hamburg's finest hotels, the Atlantic Kempinski, his home. He has everything he needs at the hotel, he says, adding that it's a good place to meet all kinds of people, and chat at the bar about everything imaginable. And no one seems to mind that he wanders about the lobby, smoking a cigar.

  • Udo Lindenberg drawing and painting in 1996

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Panicked painting

    One day, Udo Lindenberg started to draw, small, comic-style "Udograms" which include portrayals of fat women, skinny men and self-portraits. His oeuvre includes entire cycles, like "Nackte Akte" (translation: nude acts) and "Arschgesichter und andere Gezeichnete" (translation: Buttheads and other drawings). His specialty are his "Likörelle" — paintings produced using brightly colored liqueurs.

  • Udo Lindenberg in the 1990s, singing

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Hard times

    Things started going downhill for the rockstar in the late 1980s. Udo was in his mid-40s then, still youthful but already too old for many. His career stagnated, he drank too heavily and looked like he was slowly becoming a caricature of his own image. Many fans turned their backs on the rock singer at this time.

  • Udo Lindenberg in 2016

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Stronger than ever

    But Udo celebrated a comeback, and is stronger and better than ever before, even if he says so himself. Right in time for this 70th birthday on May 17, 2016, he launched a contemplative album that skyrocketed in the German music charts, titled "Stärker als die Zeit" (Stronger than time). Udo Lindenberg just keeps on rockin'.

  • Udo Lindenberg in 2020

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    No regrets

    The coronavirus pandemic has halted many tours, but Udo Lindenberg manages to keep busy. 2020 saw the release of a biopic about his youth and his early years as a musician, followed by, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, a new best-of album, titled "Udopium - Das Beste," along with the release of the single "Wieder genauso" (translation: the same again).

Udo Lindenberg was born in Gronau, a small town near Germany's border with the Netherlands. The local people in Gronau are so proud of their famous native that they not only named a square after him, but also set up a larger-than-life statue. Not many celebrities are granted that honor during their lifetime. On May 16, 2015, a day before his 69th birthday, the musician unveiled the monument himself. "This is the Statue of Liberty of Gronau," he said on that occasion.

Three years ago, the statue – it wasn't made of solid bronze after all — suffered a tumble and had to be repaired, but that did not shake the Groanu locals' pride as long as they would get their Udo back. The statue is a bit like the title of the studio album he relased at the that point: "Stronger than Time."

While celebrating his 70th birthday in 2016, he toured the country, proving that he is stronger than time himself.

Udo Lindenberg live is indeed a spectacle to witness with up to 65 artists on stage at the same time creating a colorful, loud, shrill multimedia stage show. Age does not seem to matter.

Udo Lindenberg on stage in 2017

"Stronger than Time" tour: Udo Lindenberg on stage in 2017

Udo's getaway

Udo Lindenberg grew up with his three siblings in a typical small German town. His parents ran an installation business. Even as a child, Lindenberg didn't like small-town life; there was a rather loveless atmosphere in his parents' home, and his father was more partial to schnapps than to his children.

As a boy, he began to use tin boxes for drums, playing in the back of the yard; he and his buddies would drink, smoke and get into mischief — he simply wanted to get out. This is also reflected in a line in his song "Mit dem Sakko nach Monaco" (Off to Monaco, wearing my coat) goes: "The best road in our town leads right out."

Watch video 13:06

Udo Lindenberg: 'I was the official enemy of the GDR'

More than 50 years on stage

He made a living as a jazz drummer, had a band with Peter Herbolzheimer, and played the drums in German jazz legend Klaus Doldinger's band, "Passport." He played the drums in the 1970 recording for the opening credits of the popular German "Tatort" crime series that is still a staple on German TV to this day. 

But in his essence, Udo Lindenberg, who released his first solo record in 1971, represents rock'n'roll like hardly any other German musician can or will. He has produced many hits, and was even allowed to give a concert in East Berlin while the wall was still up, which was watched over closely by the Stasi secret police.

Udo Lindenberg 1977

Udo Lindenberg in 1977 in east Berlin

Rock'n'roll, however, also has its dark sides, and alcohol abuse almost became Lindenberg's undoing in the 1990s. But the veteran musician picked himself up again, recorded two albums including an MTV Unplugged album with young up and coming German stars — and was back on his feet again in no time.

Coronavirus restrictions halted tour

The pandemic hit him hard, too. The band's 2020 tour was completely canceled, and plans for later in 2021 are still up in the air. Last year, he urgently appealed to people who refuse to wear face masks: "We need to use our collective mega power, so put your masks on!"

With 52 albums and 23 singles released to date, Udo Lindenberg has featured in the German charts 1,134 times, according to Gfk Entertainment market researchers. 153 of those occasions even were in the top ten.

He is now releasing a new album just in time for his 75th birthday, titled Udopium, a nod to celebrating 50 years in the music business. In the single "Wieder genauso" (translation: the same again), Udo Lindenberg addresses death, saying that despite everything he went through in his life, he would do it all over again.

  • Udo Lindenberg 1983 with East German fans (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    Celebrated and spied upon

    On the day of his East Berlin concert on October 25, 1983, the East German state security started tracking Udo Lindenberg as soon as he came through the Invalidenstrasse border crossing. Every step of the rock singer from the West was photographed. Exact times were recorded in Stasi documents: "Entry at 12:10. From 12:10 to 12:23, an interview with West German TV broadcaster," and so on.

  • Fans assembled for the Udo Lindenberg concert in East Berlin (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    Enthusiastic crowd in front of the Palace of the Republic

    "It is to be expected that a large number of young people from the capital and from the districts of the Republic will try to take part in this event, even if they are not in possession of a valid ticket," the Stasi noted in its mission paper ahead of the event. Preparations were made accordingly to tackle the presumably enthusiastic crowd, with 400 task force workers sent to the event.

  • Fans waiting for Udo Lindenberg concert in East Berlin (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    Udo is finally here!

    GDR leaders were hoping for a good outcome from Udo Lindenberg's performance at the "Festival for World Peace." The famous rock star from the West was also an outspoken peace activist. By allowing him to perform, communist leaders hoped to portray themselves as committed to peace as well. But beyond politics, the fans were simply thrilled to finally be able to see their idol perform live.

  • People seated in a concert hall in 1983 (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    The real fans weren't invited

    But that was a fallacy: The tickets for the festival were issued by the communist Free German Youth association, so Lindenberg was facing 4,200 dutiful GDR youths and a number of officials at the concert. "Inside, there were only stiff animals on Valium who adhered to party principles; the real fans were outside, demanding their Udo," Lindenberg later recalled.

  • Udo Lindenberg 1983 in der DDR: Udo singt vor einem Friedenstauben-Emblem (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    An allegedly harmless performance

    Udo Lindenberg sang four songs at the concert, including his anti-war anthem "Wozu sind Kriege da?" (What are wars for?). He did not perform his song "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special Train to Pankow), which had been so unpopular with functionaries in the run-up to the concert. Instead, he caused a furor with a remark that was not in line with the organizers' plans...

  • Udo Lindenberg concert in 1983 (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    'Get rid of all missiles'

    Lindenberg fulminated against NATO armament in the West. So far, so good. But then the star added: "German ground must never again be the source of war. Disband all rocket scrap metal in the Federal Republic of Germany and the GDR!" That didn't go down well, as it was precisely on this day that the decision had been made to station Soviet missiles in the GDR.

  • Udo Lindenberg fans rioting (picture-alliance/dpa/Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    The real fans rioted

    Meanwhile, there was major tumult going on outside. Hundreds of Udo fans weren't able to experience the concert — and that had consequences. Before, during and after the show, fans rioted in the streets, so the East German police had their hands full. For the Stasi, the whole event proved to be a huge operation, until Lindenberg finally crossed back to West Berlin at midnight.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (als)


