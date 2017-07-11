 Walter Lübcke murder: German right-wing suspect admits to killing pro-refugee politician | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 05.08.2020

Germany

Walter Lübcke murder: German right-wing suspect admits to killing pro-refugee politician

The main suspect in the killing of regional German politician Walter Lübcke has confessed and apologized in court. Sonja Jordans is following the trial of a crime that highlights the rising threat of neo-Nazi extremism.

Deutschland Prozess im Mordfall Lübcke

A far-right extremist and suspected murderer of regional politician Walter Lübcke confessed in court on Wednesday.

"I shot him," the defendant said in his hourlong statement, which was read out by his lawyer at the start of the proceedings in Frankfurt.

Stephan E., a 46-year-old, is on trial for the shooting of Lübcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Lübcke was shot in the head on his porch on June 1, 2019 and died later that night.

Read more: Germany and right-wing extremism — The new dimension of terrorism

Stephan E.'s statement went on to describe his own act as cowardly and cruel. "I am sorry, I am sorry, I am sorry," were the words directed at Lübcke's relatives. "No one should have to die because of his religion or his opinions or his origin and background."

This apology failed to impress Lübcke's widow and two sons, who are participating in the trial as co-plaintiffs.

Prosecutors said Stephan E.'s motivations were based on his "right-wing extremist hatred of refugees."

A close-up photograph of Walter Lübcke

Walter Lübcke was an outspoken supporter of Angela Merkel's refugee policies

Third confession

Lübcke became a target for militant right-wing extremists in 2015. At the time, Germany saw a major increase in the number of migrants coming into the country, and the 65-year-old politician attracted attention as an advocate of efforts to welcome and integrate them.

A video of Lübcke at a town hall meeting in Lohfelden saying that anyone who did not agree with those values was "free to leave the country" was shared widely in far-right circles and drew many threats.

The statement read by the defense attorney on Wednesday was the defendant's third confession. Previously, Stephan E. had confessed twice previously — each time with a different version of last year's crime.

This time, though the defendant's words were short and clear, they were somewhat surprising, including a mixture of what he first stated to the police and a later, modified version in which he blamed his co-defendant. Stephan E. still heavily incriminated his former friend and co-defendant Markus H., but he now admitted to having fired the shots himself.

Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany

Fateful night

Stephan E. described what led up to that fateful night last June, when Lübcke was shot on the terrace of his house in Wolfhagen-Istha, near Kassel, a city he represented as district president.

The driving force behind his radicalization, according to Stephan E., was Markus H. "He radicalized, manipulated and incited me," E. said in his statement. "And I let it happen to me."

H. procured weapons and joined him in shooting practice in a forest. "He always spoke of civil war-like conditions that would soon prevail in Germany … how Western life in Germany must be defended against Islamization."

Stephan E., who describes himself as a prepper and was preparing for a "civil war," still does not see himself as a Nazi. But he apparently got caught up in the narrative described by H., who had spoken "over and over again" of the fact that the "Merkel government" wanted to take away the freedom of its citizens and wipe them out.

Germany sees rise in extremist violence

Targets of hate

At some point during the shooting exercises in the forest, H. stuck a portrait of Angela Merkel on the target, as well as a picture of Lübcke. H. described the district president as a "traitor to the people" and a "stooge of Jewish interests." Lübcke was also someone "who, unlike Merkel, could be approached," H. is said to have said. 

On the evening of the crime, Stephan E. met H. around 9.30 p.m. with a weapon in his pocket that H. had given him previously. The plan was to wait for Lübcke and confront him. At about 10:30 p.m. they arrived at the Lübcke family's house, then the two of them saw a person on the terrace and the glowing light of a smartphone.

Read more: Killing of Kassel politicians leaves locals aghast

What followed, E. described in short sentences in his statement: "You threaten him with a gun, I'll beat him up, and tell him something about emigrating," H. allegedly told him. Regarding a possible use of the gun, E.'s statement read: "That was definitely an option." H. had also told him that he should shoot if Lübcke moved.

On the terrace, E. pointed his gun at the seated Lübcke "from close range." "Don't move," he said, as the district president was getting up. He came closer and pushed Lübcke back into his chair. When the politician moved again, E. pulled the trigger. "I fired," he wrote. H. said believed Lübcke had been hit in the head. Then they fled.

Read more: Neo-Nai attack victim Noel Martin dies after dedicating life to ending hatred

The accused apologized to Lübcke's family several times, saying that his act was irreparable, but he wished he could undo it, and took responsibility for his actions.

Germany's far-right 'enemy lists'

Apologies and 'psychological damage'

Stephan E. added that he intended to attend an exit program for right-wing extremists, and was suffering from being separated from his family. The fact that his daughter, now 16, no longer wants contact with him hurts him a lot. He said he had always been afraid that he would not be a good father for his children, that his own father had been an alcoholic and a thug who had attacked both his mother and him.

Due to the constant physical and mental violence in his parental home, he had suffered "psychological damage" and later panic attacks. In addition, his father had beaten him and forbidden him to meet a school friend of Turkish origin.

Later, Stephan E.'s hatred for foreigners had grown during prison terms for several other violent, including an attack on a knife attack on a Turkish iman from Wiesbaden in 1992. When foreign prisoners found out why he was in prison, they beat him up, he said.

Read more: Neo-Nazi hub Dortmund beats back far-right scene

After his release from prison, he had attended meetings of the National Democratic Party (NPD) and other right-wing extremist organizations. But he had left the scene after being attacked several times because of his Russian-born wife. In 2014, however, he had met H. at his workplace — and had succumbed to the theories of the man he called "a friend and a kind of father substitute."

Lübcke's assassination marks the first time in postwar Germany that a serving politician had been murdered by a right-wing extremist.

The trial is scheduled to last through at least October.

Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

  • Neo-Nazis Uwe Böhnhardt and Ralf Wohlleben

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    A mysterious string of murders

    For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

  • Burning camper van

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Unsuccessful bank robbery

    The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

  • Beate Zschäpe

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Zschäpe turns herself in

    Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

  • Burnt-out house in Zwickau

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    The truth comes out

    In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

  • Pink Panther in NSU video

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    NSU claim responsibility

    Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

  • Picture of pistol in front of pictures of the murder victims

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Verbal slip-ups

    Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

  • Aftermath of bomb attack in Cologne

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb

    "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

  • Angela Merkel and Semiya Simsek

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Memorial service in Berlin

    On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

  • Mehmet Kubasik's widow at memorial in Dortmund

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik

    "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

  • Protest against slow progress in dealing with NSU

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Solidarity with the victims

    On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

  • Hermann Borchert and Beate Zschäpe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Beate Zschäpe lone survivor

    Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Beate Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013.Over 800 witnesses were heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial.

  • Federal prosecutors (Getty Images/A. Gebert)

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Life sentence

    Beate Zschäpe was given a life sentence for her role in the killings. She was found guilty of joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Four others at the trial are also accused of helping the NSU.

    Author: Anna Peters / nh


