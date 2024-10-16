  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
Freedom of SpeechGermany

German right-wing extremists sue critics into silence

Bettina Stehkämper
October 16, 2024

Right-wing radicals are taking legal action to silence critics, journalists and politicians. These strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) pose a threat to democracy and freedom of expression.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lrkB
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

People stand with German flags in front of the Brandenburg Gate at night, in 1989

Defending the legacy of East Germany's peaceful revolution

Three decades after German reunification, the anti-immigrant AfD is on the rise. Former rights activists are outraged.
PoliticsOctober 3, 202402:49 min
An AfD election campaign poster

How Germany's far-right AfD is reaching young voters

The far-right Alternative for Germany is hoping for another strong showing in Brandenburg's upcoming state election.
PoliticsSeptember 19, 202402:38 min
At the CSD in Berlin, a man dresses in a rainbow pattern and holds a rainbow flag symbolizing LGBTQ+ rights.

First LGBTQ+ parade for German far-right-run town

Sonneberg — the first German town to elect a far-right administrator — is now getting its first Pride parade.
DiversityJuly 21, 202401:57 min
Show more