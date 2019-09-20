 German research vessel begins yearlong drift through Arctic Ocean | News | DW | 04.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German research vessel begins yearlong drift through Arctic Ocean

The Polarstern, a German research vessel, has found a suitable ice floe to begin its 12-month drift through the Arctic ice sheet. The ship's crew will research the effects of climate change on Arctic ice.

Research vessel Polarstern on an ice floe (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Horvath)

German research vessel Polarstern has found a suitable ice floe to begin a yearlong drift through the Arctic Ocean. The research expedition will investigate the central Arctic's climate system, where the effects of climate change have rapidly increased.

The Polarstern will now be frozen to the ice floe, which is 2.5 by 3.5 kilometers (about 1.5 by 2.2 miles) in size.

Read more: Tipping points: Some corners of the globe have a key impact on climate change

"It may not be the perfect floe, but it's the best one in this part of the Arctic, and offers better working conditions than we could have expected in a warm Arctic summer," said Markus Rex, leader of the MOSAiC expedition at the Alfred Wegener Institute for polar and marine research. MOSAiC stands for multidisciplinary drifting observatory for the study of Arctic climate.

Researchers from the Polarstern take ice core from the Arctic (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Horvath)

Researchers from the Polarstern sample the first of many ice cores from the Arctic ice

'Prepared for all scenarios'

"We'll have to wait and see if it's also stable enough to withstand the autumnal storms that are brewing," Rex said. "But we're prepared for all scenarios."

Cruise leader Christian Haas, a geophysicist, spoke with DW in September. "On the expedition we want to better understand the processes and energy flows between the air, the ocean and the ice," he explained.

He also explained the reason why the expedition needs to be a year long.

"As the ice gets older, it's important to understand the interplay between winter freezing and summer melting, so we can judge whether the ice is getting thicker or thinner."

  • Blue sky above the sea (Eva Brodte)

    What is it really like to work on a research ship?

    Good day sunshine

    Living and working on a ship on the high seas 24/7 for weeks is most fun when the weather is good and you can enjoy the sun, but…

  • Deck of the research ship Polarstern with a cloudy sky in the background (Eva Brodte)

    What is it really like to work on a research ship?

    Cloudy days

    … that's not always the case. There are dark days, too, but the crew has to work whatever the conditions.

  • Crew members putting on life jackets and helmets (Eva Brodte)

    What is it really like to work on a research ship?

    Safety first

    Before entering the work deck, each crew member has to put on a lifejacket and a helmet.

  • A crew member takes a water sample out of the ocean with a bucket (Eva Brodte)

    What is it really like to work on a research ship?

    Taking samples

    The aim of the expedition is to find out more about our changing climate. The crew takes water samples for analysis.

  • Crew members filling the water sample into a canister (Eva Brodte)

    What is it really like to work on a research ship?

    From the sea to the lab

    They take a sample from the ocean with a bucket. The water is filled into canisters. Then it gets filtered before it's taken to the lab.

  • A scientist conducting a test in one of the ship's labs (Eva Brodte)

    What is it really like to work on a research ship?

    In the lab

    The scientists analyze the water samples for pigments like chlorophyll in several labs on board. They're curious what the results of these tests will show.

    Author: Ruben Kalus


Scientific first

Over the course of 12 months, 300 scientists from 17 countries will take turns working on the ship.

The Polarstern set sail from northern Norway on September 20. By late 2020, the ice floe will have drifted from Siberia to northern Greenland.

The Polarstern's drift is being billed as a scientific first. The expedition is expected to cost €140 million ($158 million).

An icebreaker like the Polarstern would usually be unable to enter the thick winter ice, but by setting off earlier in the year the ship will be able to penetrate deep into the Arctic sea ice cover.

The research vessel aims to judge how the ice is exposed and changed by external influences.

The polar night begins on Friday, meaning that the sun will not rise until next spring. This week the researchers on the boat enjoyed their last sunshine for several months.

Polarstern means "north star" in German. The ship previously undertook a research mission to South Africa.

Watch video 01:16

Living and working on the Polarstern

ed/cmk (epd, dpa) 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns

The IPCC ocean report says huge investment and drastic cuts to emissions are needed to stave off disaster as glaciers melt, cities sink and extreme weather batters coasts harder. (25.09.2019)  

MOSAiC: Great Arctic expedition starts

For one year, a research ship called "Polarstern" will drift through the frozen Arctic. Researchers want to better understand the influence of the Arctic on climate, says cruise leader Christian Haas in a DW interview. (20.09.2019)  

Tipping points: Some corners of the globe have a key impact on climate change

(27.08.2012)  

The Polarstern's journey to South Africa

DW kept up with the scientists on board a German research ship called the "Polarstern" as they traveled from Germany to South Africa in search of clues about climate change. (14.12.2016)  

'Boaty McBoatface' loses out to 'RSS Sir David Attenborough' in final name decision

Despite winning the public vote, a UK government-funded research vessel will not be named "Boaty McBoatface." The humorous moniker will instead adorn a high-tech sub, onboard the "RSS Sir David Attenborough." (06.05.2016)  

Huge iceberg breaks off Antarctica

A block of ice more than 1,500 square kilometers in area has broken off the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica. But researchers say the production of this iceberg, called D28, is not due to climate change. (30.09.2019)  

What is it really like to work on a research ship?

On its journey from Bremerhaven to Cape Town, the Polarstern crew has been keeping us up-to-date on their progress. They have shared some stunning images, giving us an insight into daily life on a research ship. (14.12.2016)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: What we learn from the Polarstern  

On board the Polarstern  

A guided tour through the Polarstern  

Living and working on the Polarstern  

Related content

Polarstern-Winterexperiment

MOSAiC: Great Arctic expedition starts 20.09.2019

For one year, a research ship called "Polarstern" will drift through the frozen Arctic. Researchers want to better understand the influence of the Arctic on climate, says cruise leader Christian Haas in a DW interview.

Kanada Iqualuit | Bundesaußenminister Maas besucht Kanada

Germany's Maas tours Canada's melting Arctic 15.08.2019

Visiting Canada's melting Arctic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said Europe had an "extraordinary" task to slash fossil fuel emissions. If it didn't, climate warming would rob polar regions of more ice cover.

Forschungsschiff Polarstern

Climate research on the high, warming seas 28.06.2019

On a voyage from Antarctica to the German port of Bremerhaven, a team of scientists and students are hoping to gain a better understanding of rising temperatures in the depths of the open ocean.

Advertisement