German regional president found dead with gunshot wound — report

The president of the regional council of the central German city of Kassel was found dead in his garden early on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Walter Lübcke's party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), confirmed the 65-year-old's death late on Sunday.

Regional news outlet HNA reported that Lübcke had been found with a bullet wound in his head and that police had found no weapon at the scene.

State police did not comment on the HNA report. They said in a statement that they were investigating the matter.

Police helicopters circled above the deceased's home as locals were interviewed by law enforcement officers, according to HNA.

The public prosecutor's office in Kassel announced that they would release more details on Monday.

The CDU described the Lübcke as a "bridge builder" who never shied away from "telling it as it is."

Confusion and devastation

A statement by the regional council said that its members were "shocked by the death of the popular and extraordinarily approachable" Lübcke.

The conservative politician led the Kassel government for ten years, taking on the post of regional president in May 2009.

His stretch was officially due to end on March 31, but was extended at the request of Volker Bouffier, the premier of Hesse state, where Kassel is located.

