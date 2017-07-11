German rail strike: Union extends action to passenger trains

Germany's train drivers union GDL began the second round of strikes early Monday, extending their industrial action to passenger rail services, Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced.

This is the second time the union's workers have walked out this year in a bitter dispute with Deutsche Bahn over wages, pensions and working conditions.

The strike began at 2 a.m. local time (00:00 UTC/GMT) after the union rejected an offer by the state-owned rail operator to expand the scope of negotiations.

In addition to drivers, other railway workers have also been called on to walk out. The action will last 48 hours until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"In regional and suburban rail traffic, DB is aiming for about 40% of train traffic," Deutsche Bahn said in a statement. "However, the number of trains will vary greatly depending on the region."

"A precise assessment of the effects is only possible after the start of operations in the morning," it said.

The GDL has been on strike since Saturday which until Monday only affected freight services.

A two-day strike earlier this month disrupted both long-distance travel as well as many major cities' commuter rail lines.

'Sham offer'

On Sunday, Deutsche Bahn made a last-ditch effort to ward off the strike.

It offered to include a one-time "coronavirus bonus" — a premium for work amid the pandemic — to the list of topics under discussion.

The GDL rejected what it called a "sham offer," and insisted that the strike on passenger lines will proceed as planned.

"Deutsche Bahn's offer isn't worth the paper it's written on," said union leader Claus Weselsky.

He said that the GDL needed a concrete proposal, "not the act of putting an offer up for discussion."

Union demands

The union is demanding a wage increase of 3.2%, a coronavirus bonus of €600 ($700) and better working conditions.

The two sides are at odds over when the pay increases should take effect and the duration of the wage agreement.

Deutsche Bahn does not want to pay immediately, but in two steps: 1.5% on January 1, 2022, and 1.7% on March 1, 2023, with a term until the end of June 2024.

Other issues under discussion are pensions and the GDL's influence within DB.

DB has lost billions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, while recent floods destroyed or damaged numerous railroad tracks.

adi/sri (dpa, AFP, Reuters)