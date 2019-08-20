German protesters march against racism in Dresden ahead of key elections

Thousands of people from across Germany gathered in the eastern city of Dresden on Saturday calling for tolerance and diversity in an area where the far-right has seen support swell in recent years.

Some 25,000 people are expected to march in the demonstration, which was organized by the group "Unteilbar" (Indivisible). A similar protest in Berlin last year drew 250,000 people.

"We want to show that there are more people on the side of solidarity than on the side of hate," protest organizers said in a statement ahead of the demonstration.

Dozens of organizations and groups are taking part, including: church representatives, labor unions, doctors and medical students, politicians, scientists, artists and climate activists.

Saturday's protest comes ahead of state parliament elections in Saxony and Brandenburg on September 1, and the state of Thuringia on October 27.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been polling on par, or at times higher, than the parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition and is expected to make large gains in the upcoming state elections.

Police deny AfD violence warning

Ahead of the demonstration, the AfD's branch in Saxony warned in a Facebook post that authorities are concerned about Saturday's protest turning violent.

Dresden police denied the AfD's report, describing it as a hoax. Authorities told local public broadcaster MDR that they're expecting the protest to run peacefully.

Since entering the German parliament following the general election in 2017, the AfD has shaken up national politics with its anti-immigrant and Islamophobic rhetoric.

They've also sparked outrage for questioning Germany's culture of atonement and remembrance of the Holocaust and other World War II atrocities.

The far-right party's populist and nationalist message has appealed some in eastern Germany who feel economically left behind following German reunification and weary of the arrival of more than a million asylum-seekers since 2015.

