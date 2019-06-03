 German Protestant Church Assembly summit begins without far-right AfD | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 19.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

German Protestant Church Assembly summit begins without far-right AfD

This year's German Protestant Church Assembly will highlight the importance of trust in polarized times. Prominent politicians are expected to attend the summit, but the Alternative for Germany party was not invited.

Dortmund: Dortmunder U (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

Ralf Greth is a Protestant minister in Dortmund, a city that many abroad will mainly know forits Bundesliga football team, Borussia. This year, Dortmund is hosting the 37th German Protestant Church Assembly, which began Wednesday. "Our congregation is small, but many here are really interested in the summit," Greth told DW. "Everyone's excited." He said members of his congregation were putting up visitors in their own homes and others were helping out as volunteers in communal homes, gyms and schools, where some guests will be sleeping.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to flock to Dortmund and the wider Ruhr region from Wednesday through Sunday. The German Protestant Church Assembly was launched in 1949 and is held bianually in odd years. The five-day summits tend to attract large numbers of people, making the events far larger than the German Catholic Congresses, which are held every other even year. And they are of greater societal relevance, too. The German Protestant Church Assembly has in the past repeatedly called for political and social change, for instance when attendees of the 1981 Hamburg summit came out in support of the Cold War peace movement. Summits held before the year 2000 urged government to scrap the debt of impoverished countries.

The summits are always highly political. But they are also fun and feature tons of music. And this year's Dortmund summit will be no exception. After all, these summits are renowned for their large church services, accompanied by brass bands. They are also known for public exegeses of Bible verses — at times by celebrities.

This year, visitors will be able to partake in an ecumenical dinner inside a former coal mine and attend a Disney-themed church service. They will also be able to wander along a pilgrimage route and explore Greth's historical church. Ice skating and singing spiritual songs are also options. But, above all, the summit boasts hundreds of discussion events, in which serious issues will be debated.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) and NRW State Premier Armin Laschet

'A rare thing'

The theme of this year's Protestant extravaganza is "trust." Greth said that was what held society together. It is needed in church, in our families, at work. "But trust has become a rare thing, and that has a strong impact on our lives," Greth said.

Hans Leyendecker

Leyendecker, the assembly's president, said the summit would highlight solidarity

Seventy-year-old Hans Leyendecker, who serves as the summit's president, said: "There are many things that are like acid, slowly eating away at our trust and undermining societal cohesion." That's why, he said, this year's get-together is about highlighting the importance of national and international solidarity.

Greth said the summit would take a stand on the issues of climate change and nationalism. The Protestant Church is already doing its part to protect the environment, he said. But, in light of Germany's increasingly polarized society, he would also like to see the summit take a stand against racism and xenophobia. "We will have to make clear again and again that this is the wrong path," he said. "We need trust so that we can live together in Europe — indeed on this entire planet — instead of isolating ourselves," he added. Otherwise, Greth said, humanity will not survive.

The summit's most important event will see the chairman of the board of the Protestant Church in Germany, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, discuss the challenges of climate change with the prominent Fridays for Future activist Luisa-Marie Neubauer and others.

AfD not invited

A number of high-ranking German politicians are in Dortmund, too. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and three of his predecessors are attending, as are a number of ministers and heads of federal governments. On Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the role of trust in international affairs with Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, an economist and the former president of Libera.

Though so many important people will be in attendance, it comes as little surprise that media outlets have largely focused on and debated why members of the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have not been invited to the summit. The party line is that AfD members felt ostracized by the church. But Leyendecker, the summit's president, said the party should not be allowed to portray itself as a victim. He added that the assembly never invites politicians to represent their parties — "not even from the Christian Democratic Union or the Social Democratic Party." Instead, he said, calling out the the party's Bundestag co-leaders Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel, "we invite individuals who have something meaningful to contribute, but Mr. Gauland, Mrs. Weidel and all those people have nothing important to say."

So, instead, the AfD members will have to content themselves with a little booth in central Dortmund. They will officially not be part of the city's five-day Protestant Church Assembly.

Watch video 26:01

From Cologne to Dortmund and Münster

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Mats Hummels returning to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich central defender Mats Hummels is on the way back to the team where he has spent the majority of his professional career. Keep up to date with all the major Bundesliga moves with our transfer ticker! (19.06.2019)  

Massive brawl in Dortmund has police asking questions

Police in the city of Dortmund have said that 100 officers arrived at the scene of a mass fight with more than 80 participants. Only three arrests could be made. Onlookers hindered police attempts to intervene. (11.06.2019)  

When chants become crimes: Borussia Dortmund fans fined for defamatory songs

Five Borussia Dortmund supporters have been handed heavy fines after being found guilty of insulting Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp. But the fans' lawyers have criticized the proceedings as unfair and will appeal. (03.06.2019)  

Europe's seas to lose almost a third of life due to climate change: report

Europe's waters are expected to lose 30% of their already vulnerable ocean life to further warming, says a new study. Combined with overfishing, that loss can threaten livelihood and food security in coastal nations. (11.06.2019)  

Germany probes 'right-wing extremist' murder of politician

A politician has been murdered in an apparent execution-style assassination. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has described the attack as "right-wing extremist" in nature, saying it was "directed against us all." (18.06.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

From Cologne to Dortmund and Münster  

Related content

Bundesliga 4. Spieltag | TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund | Fans Dortmund

When chants become crimes: Borussia Dortmund fans fined for defamatory songs 03.06.2019

Five Borussia Dortmund supporters have been handed heavy fines after being found guilty of insulting Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp. But the fans' lawyers have criticized the proceedings as unfair and will appeal.

Demos in Dortmund

Counterprotesters outnumber far-right at Dortmund rally 25.05.2019

Police imposed strict conditions on a march by a far-right party contesting the EU elections, amid concerns over anti-Semitism. Counterprotesters outnumbered participants in the extremist political group's rally.

Türkei Bewerbung für die Fußball EM 2024

Euro 2024: Could Turkey be the better host nation? 26.09.2018

Turkey is viewed as the underdog in its bid to host the 2024 European Championship, with Germany boasting more economic and political stability. Turkey prefers to think it ticks other boxes.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

German bureaucracy keeps refugees out of job market, report finds

Germany probes 'right-wing extremist' murder of politician

Germany's Siemens to cut 2,700 jobs

Berlin to freeze rents for five years