German prosecutors open murder investigation into Eritrean in Frankfurt

German prosecutors have opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder against the 40-year-old Eritrean man suspected of pushing a mother and her 8-year-old son onto train tracksat Frankfurt's main railway station on Monday.

The boy was killed by an oncoming train, while his mother managed to survive by rolling onto a narrow footpath between the tracks.

According to a statement issued by prosecutor Nadja Niesen, the man also attempted to push another woman onto the tracks, and then fled. He was pursued by witnesses and then arrested by police outside the station.

The prosecutors' office also confirmed to DW further details about the suspect: the man was married with three children, had been living in Switzerland since 2006, and was neither under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the attack. Prosecutors also confirmed to DW that the suspect did not know the victims.

Motives unknown

The suspect's motives remain unclear. He has not yet spoken about the attack, and there is no evidence yet that there was any connection to the shooting last week of an Eritrean man by a man with far-right sympathies in Wächtersbach, a small town about 34 miles (55 kilometers) east of Frankfurt.

News agency dpa reported that prosecutors were also planning a psychiatric test.

Swiss police confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday morning that the suspected perpetrator was a resident of Zurich and had a residency permit, before adding that they were in contact with German authorities regarding the case.

The shock of the incident spread through Germany on Monday, reigniting debates about immigration and safety at railway stations. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer interrupted his holiday to meet with representatives of the security forces, and is due to give a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the minister warned against drawing premature conclusions about the attack.