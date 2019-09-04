 German prosecutors investigate spyware maker FinFisher | News | DW | 05.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German prosecutors investigate spyware maker FinFisher

Munich prosecutors have launched a probe into a company accused of illegally selling spy software, German media report. The FinFisher product was allegedly used against opposition protesters in Turkey.

A smartphone showing various apps is seen in Ankara, Turkey in October 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/AA/A. Unal)

Public prosecutors in Munich are investigating whether German company FinFisher broke the law by exporting powerful spying software without a permit.

German public broadcasters NDR, WDR, BR and daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, quoting a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, reported that directors and employees of FinFisher and two further companies were being investigated.

Read more: Turkey used German spy software on opposition politicians and activists

The probe was prompted by earlier investigations by the media outlets and a complaint filed by anti-surveillance NGOs Reporters Without Borders, Netzpolitik.org, the Society for Civil Rights (Gesellschafft für Freiheitsrechte, GFF) and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights.

The NGOs said there was a  "probability bordering on certainty" that malware used in 2017 to target anti-government protesters in Turkey was a FinFisher product called FinSpy. The spyware allows users to access targets' contacts, chat messages, phone conversations, photos and videos including on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Skype. It basically gives unimpeded access to targets' phones, according to the NGOs.

The company declined the broadcasters' request for comment.

Watch video 04:34

People are the biggest security loophole

Strict export rules

Germany has classified software and devices which can be used to spy on people as dual-use products, which could serve civilian as well as military purposes. To avoid misuse, such products must be approved for export by the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA), part of the Economics Ministry, before they can be sold in a non-EU country.

The software in question was developed in 2016, according to an analysis of its source code by digital rights group Access Now, independently confirmed by a German university. A spokesman from the Economy Ministry said the government had not issued any export permits for spying software since 2015, meaning that according to the NGOs the export must have happened without a permit.

Used in Turkey

The German media outlets reported last year that Finspy was used in Turkey to spy on opposition protesters.

During protests in July 2017 organized by the Republican People's Party (CHP) against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fake Twitter accounts posted links to websites which promised protesters information about the demonstrations if they downloaded a smartphone app.

The app contained spying software which was identified by the NGOs as FinSpy.

FinFisher is well-known in Germany for developing the so-called "Bundestrojaner" spying software which law enforcement authorities use, with a judge's permission, to track the smartphones of crime suspects. It has also made headlines in the past because its products were found to be used by authoritarian regimes against opponents in several countries.

Watch video 04:26

Hacking for Germany

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

WhatsApp's security breach: Made in Israel, implemented worldwide

WhatsApp's latest security flaw allegedly allowed governments to spy on dissidents, activists and journalists around the world. An Israeli cyber company is reportedly behind the loophole — and not for the first time. (17.05.2019)  

FinFisher spyware preliminary investigation started in Germany

German prosecutors are assessing whether German-made spyware is being used against activists in the country. The Bahraini regime is thought to have bought the virus to catch its opponents. (20.02.2015)  

Turkey used German spy software on opposition politicians and activists

Opposition protesters in Turkey were reportedly deceived into downloading a spy app made by a German firm. Germany has previously vowed to block exports of spy software to authoritarian countries. (15.05.2018)  

German government to use Trojan spyware to monitor citizens

Intelligence agencies in Germany can now use malware to track computers of people under suspicion. The Trojan will be able to track user chats and conversations on smartphones and PCs. (22.02.2016)  

German export loopholes help autocratic regimes

The revelation that German spyware helped the Ethiopian authorities to locate, arrest and torture opposition followers, raises broader questions about the loopholes in Berlin's export control procedures. (04.04.2014)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tech expert: 'WhatsApp and now Facebook will have a lot of explaining to do'  

People are the biggest security loophole  

Hacking for Germany  

Related content

Hongkong | Schüler und Studenten Protestieren

Opinion: The power of informal networks 04.09.2019

In his latest book, historian Niall Ferguson discusses the way networks influence history. This can help us understand the conflicts in the world today, such as the protests in Hong Kong, says Alexander Görlach.

Türkei Protest Anhänger von Oppositionsführer Kılıçdaroğlu in Izmit

Turkey used German spy software on opposition politicians and activists 15.05.2018

Opposition protesters in Turkey were reportedly deceived into downloading a spy app made by a German firm. Germany has previously vowed to block exports of spy software to authoritarian countries.

Deutschland Berlin Bundestag Cem Özdemir

Prominent German Erdogan critic to attend controversial state dinner 24.09.2018

Cem Özdemir, one of Germany's fiercest critics of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, intends to "send a signal" by attending a dinner for the Turkish president during his state visit. A host of lawmakers have pledged a boycott.

Advertisement