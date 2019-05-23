German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss with fraud over 'dieselgate'

Audi's ex-boss Rupert Stadler has been charged with fraud over the 'dieselgate' scandal.

Prosecutors in Munich said on Wednesday the 56 year old, who was arrested last year for his connection to the scandal, faces charges of "fraud, indirect discrimination and false advertising."

It is alleged that Stadler was partly responsible for Audi's decision to sell diesel vehicles with illegally manipulated emission values, which allowed the company to cut costs, and seemingly keep to regulations on diesel emission.

Rupert Stadler was arrested in June 2018 over suspected links to the dieselgate scandal.

Regulations circumvented

He is charged with having knowledge about the illegal manipulation by "the end of September 2015 at the latest," the prosecution said. Despite this, he allowed the process to continue.

Three salesmen also face charges of knowingly producing motors for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen with so-called emissions-compliance "defeat devices." The prosecution estimated over 400,000 vehicles were fitted with the defeat devices, most of which were then sold in US or European markets.

Prosecutors must decide if Stadler and the other defendants will stand trial.

Volkswagen (VW) faced questions starting 2015 when it was found their diesel cars were fitted with the "defeat devices." These made it appear that their vehicles were producing less emissions than they actually did.

They were able to keep to legal restrictions on diesel emission in test phases, despite emitting much more diesel than is allowed. Former VW boss Martin Winterkorn had charges brought against him in April this year.

Senior officials at Audi and Porsche, who are owned by the Volkswagen group, also face huge fines, and scrutiny over their knowledge and participation in the affair.

