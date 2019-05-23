German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss with fraud over 'dieselgate'

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Rupert Stadler, who ran Audi until 2018, was arrested last year for his involvement in the 'dieselgate scandal.'
Audi's ex-boss Rupert Stadler has been charged with fraud over the 'dieselgate' scandal.
More to follow
The penalty may be significantly less than the ones handed out to Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, but auto parts supplier Bosch has become the latest big-name casualty of the "Dieselgate" scandal.
An unknown "illegal defeat device" was found in one of the carmaker's Mercedes models, a German newspaper reports. The country's auto sector is struggling to restore its reputation following the Dieselgate scandal.
Four German managers at carmaker Audi were the latest to be charged in the United States as part of a diesel emissions cheating scandal. The company has already paid an €800 million fine as part of a case in Germany.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version