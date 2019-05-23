 German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss with fraud over ′dieselgate′ | News | DW | 31.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss with fraud over 'dieselgate'

Rupert Stadler, who ran Audi until 2018, was arrested last year for his involvement in the 'dieselgate scandal.'

Audi-Logo

Audi's ex-boss Rupert Stadler has been charged with fraud over the 'dieselgate' scandal.

More to follow

Related content

Reutlingen - Halbleiterfabrik von Bosch

Bosch pays 90-million-euro fine over diesel scandal 23.05.2019

The penalty may be significantly less than the ones handed out to Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, but auto parts supplier Bosch has become the latest big-name casualty of the "Dieselgate" scandal.

Mercedes GLK 220

Daimler: New emissions cheating software discovered — report 14.04.2019

An unknown "illegal defeat device" was found in one of the carmaker's Mercedes models, a German newspaper reports. The country's auto sector is struggling to restore its reputation following the Dieselgate scandal.

USA Audi Autohaus

Dieselgate: Four Audi managers charged in the US over emissions scandal 18.01.2019

Four German managers at carmaker Audi were the latest to be charged in the United States as part of a diesel emissions cheating scandal. The company has already paid an €800 million fine as part of a case in Germany.

Advertisement