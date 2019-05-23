German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss with fraud over 'dieselgate'

Rupert Stadler, who ran Audi until 2018, was arrested last year for his involvement in the 'dieselgate scandal.' He faces three separate charges.
Former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was indicted Wednesday over his role in the 'dieselgate' emissions-cheating scandal.
Prosecutors in Munich filed charges of "fraud, indirect discrimination and false advertising."
It is alleged that Stadler was partly responsible for Audi's decision to sell diesel vehicles with illegally-manipulated emission values, which allowed the company to cut costs, and seemingly adhere to regulators' tests.
Stadler was arrested in 2018 and forced to quit his post.
Regulations circumvented
He is charged with having knowledge about the manipulation by "the end of September 2015 at the latest," the prosecution said. Despite this, he allowed the process to continue.
Two engineers and a former manager also face charges of knowingly selling cars for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen fitted with so-called "defeat devices." The prosecution estimated over 400,000 such vehicles were sold, mainly in US or European markets.
What the emissions scandal means for the environment
Prosecutors must decide if Stadler and the other defendants will stand trial. An Audi spokesperson said it was in the business' interest to reach the conclusion of the case, but stressed the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
Volkswagen (VW) faced questions starting 2015 when it was found their diesel cars were fitted with the "defeat devices." These made it appear that their vehicles were producing less emissions than they actually did.
They were able to keep to legal restrictions on diesel emission in test phases, despite emitting much more diesel than is allowed. Former VW boss Martin Winterkorn had charges brought against him in April this year.
Senior officials at Audi and Porsche, who are owned by the Volkswagen group, also face huge fines, and scrutiny over their knowledge and participation in the affair.
